WINTHROP - Berneita Hallowell, 74, of Winthrop, formerly of Leeds, passed away late Saturday evening, April 27 at Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center in Winthrop with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 7, 1944 in Augusta, the daughter of Pvt. Bernard Barter and Hazel (Whitten) Barter.After the death of Pvt. Barter during WWII, her mother married Owen McNaughton, who adopted Berneita. Berneita attended school in Hallowell and Monmouth. On Feb. 3, 1962 in Monmouth, she married Amasa G. Hallowell of Leeds. She had worked as a cook at the Monmouth schools and later worked at Marden's in Lewiston.Berneita loved devoting her time to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Berneita is survived by her husband, Amasa Hallowell of Winthrop; daughters, Tammy Parkin of Wales, Rebecca Miner and husband, Al of West Gardiner, son, Gregory Hallowell and wife, Deborah of Auburn; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Gail Peters of Pennsylvania, her brother, Jim McNaughton and wife, Rachel of Leeds; and her nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents, and her son-in-law, Charles Parkin.Her family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center for their loving and devoted care to Berneita and her family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:







