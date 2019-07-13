Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of West Gardiner 658 Hallowell – Litchfield Road West Gardiner , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WEST GARDINER - On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Glenridge Long-term Care in Augusta, Bernard Ferdinand Jamison of West Gardiner passed away surrounded by his loving family.



Bernard was born on Harrison Avenue, Gardiner on March 26, 1929 to John Bernard and Nancy



He attended Gardiner High School, graduating with honors in 1946. During his years there, he played football and was a member of the varsity and drama clubs. Most importantly, though, he met his high-school sweetheart and the love of his life for more than 60 years, Annett Evelyn Dow.



Following graduation, Bernard attended the Coyne Electrical School in Chicago for an 18-week course in electronics, then returned home to Maine.



He and Annett were married on Oct. 11, 1949, and they eventually settled on the Hallowell Road in West Gardiner and started to raise their family.



They joined the First Baptist Church of West Gardiner. The church became an important part of his life and he served in many capacities, from Sunday school teacher to deacon.



Bernard worked as a milk delivery man his entire life, delivering to homes, restaurants, and grocery stores in the Gardiner/Randolph area, first for Gosline's and then for Foote's Dairies, and finally for Oakhurst. It was a demanding job, with days beginning at 3 a.m. and requiring long hours on the road, in all kinds of weather. His approach to his work demonstrated one of his defining characteristics- he was a dedicated, conscientious employee. Customers all over the Augusta/Gardiner area appreciated his friendly, easy-going personality and his attention to service. He retired from Oakhurst in 1992.



Outside of work, Bernie had several hobbies. He loved cars, and was always tinkering with some engine, whether it was with his brother Bob in the driveway of their parents' home on a Sunday afternoon, or out in the barn with his son Greg at 11 p.m. on a worknight. He was an excellent woodworker, and even tackled masonry, building the beautiful brick fireplace in his living room. To his family, he was the man who could fix everything, often being called upon by his children to bail them out of some predicament, which he did without complaint!



Bernard was a kind, loving, and compassionate man, and he was devoted to his wife and children. Sundays were family time, and despite spending six days on the road, he thought nothing of shepherding everyone off to Sunday school in the morning, then loading up the car and heading off for an excursion for the afternoon. From road trips to Gettysburg and D.C., to manning the boat at Camp Jamison so his grandchildren could go tubing, to wearing his Santa hat at Christmas, to playing with his grandchildren, he loved his family selflessly. The greatest example of his selflessness was in his care for Annett following her stroke in 2001, until she passed in 2007. He was her sole caregiver, day and night.



Bernard was predeceased by his wife, Annett; a baby daughter; his brother, Robert H. Jamison; and his parents.



He is survived by his sister, Caroline of Bangor; and his children, Greg and his wife, Betty of Holden, Judith of Pittston, Deborah Staples and her husband, Allan of Readfield, Daniel and his wife, Johnna of Gardiner, Nancy Maschino and husband, Michael of Gardiner, and Susan Bolduc of West Gardiner; as well as 13 grandchildren, Ross, Seth, Shawn, Jala, Johnna, Liza, Lara, Mike, Heather, Jesse, Zachary, Cameron, and Alyssa; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16, from 5-7 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 17, at 10 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of West Gardiner, 658 Hallowell – Litchfield Road, West Gardiner. A private family burial will be held in the Fairbanks Cemetery, in West Gardiner.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Glenridge for their loving care of Bernie during his time there. So many of them commented on his impishness and mischievous grin which lit up his face. The love they showed him and the care they gave him gave us comfort that he was in good hands. It is so deeply appreciated.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



Bernard always loved animals and for that reason, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the



Kennebec Valley Animal Shelter



10 Pethaven Lane



Augusta, Maine 04330







