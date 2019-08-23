AUGUSTA - Bernard Cole Sr., 71, of Augusta, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019 in Augusta.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1947 in Gardiner, to parents, Max and Alberta (Pushard) Cole. He was educated in Augusta schools, and attended Cony High School.
Bernard enjoyed the outdoors. He worked in the woods with his brother, Stanley and good friend, George Baker. He also liked gardening and could grow just about anything. Bernard also was handy with automobiles and would fix cars for friends and family.
He worked as a woodsman. He also worked at Statler Tissue, Augusta Tank and Culvert, Branite Pavement (Crooker), and BIW.
Bernard was predeceased by his parents; his companion of 22 years, Virginia Federini; and a sister, Caroline Lane.
Surviving him are his son, Bernard Cole II; and siblings, Stanley Cole and Shirley Taylor.
At his request there will be no services. Burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 23, 2019