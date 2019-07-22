Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Service 2:00 PM Skowhegan Federated Church Send Flowers Obituary

NORRIDGEWOCK - Bernard Charles Conner died on July 12, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center with family and friends by his side.



Bernard was born on Feb. 15, 1939, the sixth child of Weldon Albert and Mildred Hazel (Brown) Conner. and Mildred Conner of Sangerville, Maine. He was raised with the love and companionship of four brothers and one sister and the guidance of wonderful parents. He attended Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford, Maine in 1958, where he played on the basketball team and played drums in a weekend band.



Following high school, Bernard attended Husson University in Bangor, Maine, majored in Business Education and was a member of a college fraternity. He was a strong member of the basketball team and scored many winning points. He was known to all as "Gentle Ben". Bernard graduated in 1962 and accepted a teaching position at Vinalhaven High School, an island located in mid-coast Maine, 75 miles east northeast of Portland, Maine. Bernard enjoyed the school, students/community and the endless supply of lobster BUT the ferry ride to and from the mainland was a challenge. Bernard coached the winning basketball team during his tenure at Vinalhaven. Bernard soon accepted a position at Skowhegan Area High School as a Business Education teacher and taught there for 36 years. He was very active with student organizations-both academic and social. Cheerleaders often used him as a mascot when they performed at sport rallies. He was the JV Basketball/Track coach. He won trophies and many accolades with his athletes. We believe he was the author of a practical math textbook! This man was dearly loved and respected by students and athletes. He retired after 35 years at Skowhegan High School.



During retirement, Bernard created his own Bush Hogging Business. He reclaimed and maintained many properties for many people in Somerset and adjacent counties. He loved operating his tractor and took such pride in the finished work. His customers were committed to Bernard year-after-year and Bernard was often recommended by them to potential new customers. His services are sure to be missed by all his former customers.



Bernard's favorite place on this earth was his Chase Hill Hunting Camp in Canaan, Maine. Many had enjoyed times tracking the elusive deer; including his special nephews and friends. A deer fry was the best fall meal. He was a successful hunter, and great cook of venison, and family and friends always enjoyed his company. Many wonderful memories were created at Chase Hill Camp.



Bernard married Priscilla A. Christmas, April 12, 1975, in Farmington. She was a Business Education Teacher at Mt. Blue High School. Together they reared two sons, Steven Christmas and Brad Conner. Married for 44 years and residing at 31 Airport Road in Norridgewock, Maine. Bernard was a member of a fraternity known as Masonry, and a long-term member of the



He was predeceased by brother Paul and wife Freda, Junior and wife Alice, Elbridge and sister Mary and husband George.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Priscilla Boucher of Norridgewock; brother, Neil and wife Judy of Elk Grove, CA; nephews, Larry Greaves and wife Becky, Steve Conner and wife Carol, Kevin Conner and partner Sharon. Bernard leaves many much-loved nieces, nephews and special friends.



Bernard will be eulogized on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00 p.m. at the Skowhegan Federated Church by Reverend Mark Tanner. A reception will be held at the Tewksbury Hall behind the church.



Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funreal Service



Friends may make donations in his memory to:



Maine Affiliate



51 US Route 1, Suite M



Scarborough, ME 04074 or: , New England Division



One Bowdoin Mill Island



Suite 300



