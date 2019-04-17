Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Franklin Robert Farrell. View Sign

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Benjamin Franklin Robert Farrell, 38, born in Augusta, passed away Feb. 13, 2019, in Grand Blanc, Mich. Ben was born Nov. 23, 1980, to Diane Ramiller and Frank W. Farrell.Ben was a 1999 graduate of Monmouth Academy. After graduation Ben enlisted into the United States Army , where he proudly served his country in Iraq. Upon his honorable discharge, Ben relocated to Michigan.Ben loved spending time with his son Aidan, cooking, fishing and playing the guitar. He was known for his laughter and his fun loving spirit. Ben leaves his cherished son, Aidan Farrell; stepdaughter, Lexi Simpson and grandson Lucas; longtime girlfriend, Dana Simpson; mother, Diane and husband Leland Markham; brother, Frank and wife Susan Farrell, nephew David; sister, Michelle DiTomaso and neice Zoe; stepbrother and sister, Lee and Angie Markham; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and those he proudly served with in the Army. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Frank W. Farrell.A Memorial Service will take place at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Ave., Augusta, Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Following the service, there will be a gathering of friends and family at the VFW Hall, Leighton Road, Augusta at 11 a.m.

