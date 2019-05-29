Guest Book View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM New Beginnings Church of God 392 Main St Waterville , ME View Map Burial Following Services Pine Grove Cemetery Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Beatrice Spencer Witham, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 24, 2019. She died peacefully with her family and the loving staff of Lakewood at her side for the three days prior to her passing.



Beatrice was born on Aug. 7, 1924, in East Benton. She was the daughter of Alfred and Dorothy (Stewart) Spencer. Beatrice graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield, class of 1942. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Witham Sr., of Winslow, on Nov. 18, 1945. They were married for 39 years, until the time of his death.



Bea enjoyed sharing her life with her family. She was the best Mom anyone could have asked for. She loved the many trips that she went on with her daughter, Diane and her family. Bea went to Prince Edward Island six years with the Poulin's, and also to Disney World in Florida. Bea joined them at Living Waters Christian Camp for seven years. Bea and Diane road the horses, enjoyed the paddle boats, played miniature golf, and just had fun spending time with each other.



Bea lived a full and active life. One of Bea's favorite things to do was to ride motorcycles with her sons, Ron and Bill Jr. Her last ride with Ron was when she was 85 years old. Bea loved to dance. She enjoyed going to Melody Ranch and Fox Den with Bill Jr. Bea and Bill Sr. loved to go snowmobiling with Ron and his family, as well as their youngest son, Mike and his wife. Bea and Bill Sr. looked forward to camping every summer at Abnaki with her three sons and their families. When she was younger, Bea loved to roller-skate. One day when she was showing off her skills, she fell and broke her nose.



Bea loved being a mother. Bea had three children in a span of two-and-a-half years. She enjoyed her time with them when they were little, but as they grew older, she wished for one more to complete their family. Michael was born 10-and-a-half years after Bea's third child. All three of Michael's siblings were married within a year and a half. With the oldest three, leaving the house at essentially the same time, Bea and Bill Sr. would have felt very lonely without another child to share their home with. Michael definitely kept them young at heart.



Bea, aka "Nana", loved having all of her grandchildren stay with her whenever they could. She was very fortunate to have all of her children and grandchildren living nearby. Every birthday in the family would be celebrated at her house on Joe Ave. She loved playing "I'm Sorry" with the family. The entire family enjoyed playing games with her.



On 8-8-88 at 8 o'clock, Bea married Arthur "Jack" Poissonnier. She enjoyed many years with Jack. Jack loved cooking, and Bea enjoyed eating his meals. They also delighted in traveling together.



When Bea graduated from high school, she started working at Berry's Stationary. Her next employment was at Cottle's, which eventually became Hannaford. Bea worked there as a cashier for over 25 years. Her customers voted for her to become the first ever "Employee of the Month." All of her customers thought that she had a beautiful smile. Her family thinks so too. On Friday nights, her checkout line went all the way to the back of the store. Her customers gladly waited for her. They would say, "She is my favorite cashier."



Beatrice was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Dorothy Spencer; husband, William T. Witham Sr.; sister, Mary Spencer Ackley; and brother, Robert Spencer.



Beatrice is survived by her four children, sons, Ronald Witham and wife, Paula, of Clinton, William T. Witham Jr. and wife, Therese, of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael Witham and wife, Susan, of Bath, and daughter, Diane Witham Poulin and husband, James, of Winslow; Nana's eight grandchildren, Bridgett Witham Redstone of Remington, Ind., William T. Witham III of Phoenix, Arizona, Matt Witham of Fairfield Center, Marc Witham of Oakland, Jennie Poulin Franceschi of Westbrook, Heather Poulin Cyr of Bangor, Melissa Witham Olson of Vassalboro, and Joshua Witham of China; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Goudreau's Retirement Inn, Woodlands, Oak Grove, and Lakewood. Bea always said, "they (the staff) are so good to me and I love them." Bea had been at Lakewood for 5-and-a-half years. The Witham family would especially like to thank the Lakewood Dementia Unit. The staff has always been so caring and loving to Bea. The last three days of her life, the family saw first-hand just how much the staff loved her. It gave the family such a comforting feeling knowing that when they couldn't be there, Bea had an extended family at Lakewood. The Witham's couldn't have asked for a better home for Bea to spend her final years. God bless you all.



Visiting hours will be held at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main Street, Fairfield, on Wednesday, May 29, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 1 p.m., at New Beginnings Church of God, 392 Main St., Waterville. Burial will be immediately following the service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterville. A reception will be held after the burial at New Beginnings Church of God.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







