Service Information
Service 1:00 PM Pittston Congregational Church 21 Arnold Rd., Route 27 Pittston , ME
Celebration of Life Following Services Gardiner Sportmens Club Route 126 Gardiner , ME

CHELSEA - Bebe, 61, went to our Lord on May 29, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, with her family and friends by her side at her home in Chelsea. Bebe was born in Gardiner, to Annette Reed and Bud Worthing on March 10, 1957. Bebe went to Pittston Elementary School and Gardiner High School. Bebe married the love of her life Russell "Rusty" Lewis in 1996. Bebe worked at Peachy Builders in Augusta as an administrative assistant, she then went to work at New Mills Market in the Deli and onto Webbs Mobile Mart and her last job was at Randolph Gas in the deli. Bebe was an excellent cook and loved to cook for everyone who came to her home. Bebe's favorite day of the week was Friday nights playing Texas Holdem with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching and loved spending time at Moosehead Lake fishing and enjoying the outdoors. Bebe is predeceased by her father, Bud Worthing and her mother, Annette Reed; and several aunts and uncles that she loved deeply.Bebe is survived by her loving husband, Russell "Rusty" Lewis; her sons, Dan Coutts and wife, Samantha and son, Scott Coutts, her stepson, Ryan Cote; her grandchildren, Brooklynn Coutts, Trey Coutts and Taylor Coutts; her brothers, Clifton Worthing, Teddy Worthing and Jimmy Worthing and her sisters-in-law, Mona Lemar, Cindy Kimball and brother-in-law, Bobby Lewis. Bebe had many friends she cherished and loved. While struggling through cancer for the last year and a half, Bebe would say that Jody Mertzel, Jamie Madore, Jean Gallant, Tarah Diffin, Penny Burns, Debbie Gallagher, Steph Hanley and Tammy Irish were the wheels on her wagon to help her through her tough battle. These ladies were by her side and gave unending support and love until her passing. Bebe's service will be Tuesday June 4, at 1 p.m. at the Pittston Congregational Church, 21 Arnold Rd., Route 27, Pittston. Immediately following the service, a celebration of life will be at the Gardiner Sportmens Club Route 126 Gardiner, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at







