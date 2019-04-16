Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Basil E. Higgins. View Sign

FREEDOM - Basil E. Higgins, 68 of Freedom passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home.



Basil was born on June 21, 1950, at home in Albion, the third child of Roy L. Higgins and Louise (McFarland) Higgins' four children. He attended Albion's schools where he played varsity basketball and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1968.



He was a proud member of the Maine National Guard for 12 and a half years, where he honed his welding and fabricating skills. He was a proud mason and also enjoyed his time with the National Wild Turkey Federation. In his spare time, he enjoyed tying flies for fishing and making turkey calls. He received national recognition in Earl Mickel's book "Turkey Calls Past and Present".



He grew up in Albion where his love of hunting and fishing developed. He worked at local farms and other business including Agway in Detroit and several construction companies until he was hired at Mid-State Machine, where he worked for over 10 years. In 1990, he started Higgins & Sons Welding and enjoyed being his own boss until his retirement in 2010. He was very proud of the success and accomplishments of Higgins & Sons Welding.



His true passion was the outdoors, including hunting and fishing in the Maine woods. He and his wife, Elaine, enjoyed camping in Northern Maine, their favorite spot being Shin Pond, where they were able to hunt, fish and create special memories together.



Basil was preceded by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.



He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Elaine; his daughter, Monica Graves with her fiancé, Dewight Pickard of Lisbon Falls, his son, Brian Higgins with his wife, Kim of Albion, his stepdaughter, Kathleen Shane with her husband, Craig of Dedham, and stepson, Samuel Allen with his wife, Suzanne of Bow, N.H.



He loved all his eight grandchildren, Katey Johnson, CJ Johnson, Ryan Graves, Tabitha (Colby) Noyes, Tiffani Colby, Keith Adams, Sean Adams and Madelyn Allen; and his two great-grandchildren, Braiden and Tarynn Crommett.



Honoring his life will begin with visiting hours on Thursday, April 18 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a masonic service at 7 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 19.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







