Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MADISON - Basil "Bud" Andrews, also known as "Hoppy", 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Skowhegan, with his loving family by his side.Basil was born on March 1, 1928, in Embden, the son of Carl and Christabel (Ellis) Andrews. He was educated in the local schools. Later he joined the United States Navy, proudly serving during World War II on the USS Oregon City.Basil's early working career began at his family business, Andrews Coal & Fuel, later working with Snodgrass Construction building bridges. He also plowed for the Town of Madison during the winter months. He then worked building houses with David Johnson of Anson, and later reconstructed many homes on Lake Embden with good friend and neighbor, Leo Tague. Basil served as superintendent for the Madison Water District for nine years as well as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Madison for many years. He and his wife owned Veneziano's market for 10 years, where he cut meat and filled the case to perfection. Basil came out of retirement to work on home construction with Vaughan Bessey of North Anson. His last home reconstruction was the addition on his nephew's home in Embden.Basil married the love of his life, Patricia Stewart Andrews, "Tricia", in 1952. They had a wonderful life together for 66 years, living life as a team. They enjoyed spending time together, cooking and canning vegetables Bud had lovingly raised in his garden. They enjoyed making chicken pies and apple pies which they stored in their freezer to give to their children and grandchildren, and to their friends who touched their lives throughout the years. As time went by and things became more difficult for Trisha to do, Basil became her right hand helper. He would help her prep and cook meals, making himself available to help whenever she needed an extra hand.Bud had a great love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing, sharing that passion with his children and his grandchildren, as they enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips together. Basil enjoyed many special hunting and fishing trips with his good friend, Dexter, creating a lifetime of memories for both of them which his family will retell and cherish forever.Basil loved his garage that contained his many tools and gadgets. If there was a job to do, he would come to help with tools and materials all loaded in his pick-up and always showed up way earlier than planned. He did these jobs for family, friends and neighbors. He loved to work and most days worked till late at night. He had many tools and a shed loaded and organized with fishing and boating gear. He always knew when one of us had used something from the shed as we probably had not put it back in the right spot. He would let us use his tools but it was hard for him. He usually called and wanted to know when you were bringing it back, almost before you had gotten home to use it.He and Pat raised their family in a loving neighborhood where children played outdoors for hours throughout the day. Dad was a father figure to many of the children in the neighborhood, and he loved them all. He spent many hours boating and snowmobiling, pulling children and family members tirelessly, all for fun. They enjoyed their time at the family camp on Embden Lake, which was built by Basil's dad. Every Fourth of July was more memorable than the year before. They helped make the cove on Embden Lake a favorite place for all.Basil was predeceased by his daughter, June Andrews, who passed in 1971; as well as his brother, Ellra "Hook" Andrews; stepbrother, Arthur "Andy" Andrews; and stepsister, Beverly (Andrews) Clough.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Andrews; by three of his children, Elaine Watts and her husband, Mac, of Skowhegan, Brenda Boivin and her husband, Mark, of Embden, and Dana Andrews and his wife, Janet, of Duluth, Minn.; his grandchildren, Troy Lord and his wife, Daureen, of Pittsfield, James Lord and his wife, Nicole, of Corinna, Erin Demshar and her husband, Brian, of Carrabassett Valley, Lyndsi Berthiaume and her husband, Brandon, of Westboro, Mass., Joshua Paine and his wife, Callie, of Northboro, Mass., Jamie Andrews and Justin Andrews, both of Minnesota; 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery in the spring time, date to be announced.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







MADISON - Basil "Bud" Andrews, also known as "Hoppy", 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Skowhegan, with his loving family by his side.Basil was born on March 1, 1928, in Embden, the son of Carl and Christabel (Ellis) Andrews. He was educated in the local schools. Later he joined the United States Navy, proudly serving during World War II on the USS Oregon City.Basil's early working career began at his family business, Andrews Coal & Fuel, later working with Snodgrass Construction building bridges. He also plowed for the Town of Madison during the winter months. He then worked building houses with David Johnson of Anson, and later reconstructed many homes on Lake Embden with good friend and neighbor, Leo Tague. Basil served as superintendent for the Madison Water District for nine years as well as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Madison for many years. He and his wife owned Veneziano's market for 10 years, where he cut meat and filled the case to perfection. Basil came out of retirement to work on home construction with Vaughan Bessey of North Anson. His last home reconstruction was the addition on his nephew's home in Embden.Basil married the love of his life, Patricia Stewart Andrews, "Tricia", in 1952. They had a wonderful life together for 66 years, living life as a team. They enjoyed spending time together, cooking and canning vegetables Bud had lovingly raised in his garden. They enjoyed making chicken pies and apple pies which they stored in their freezer to give to their children and grandchildren, and to their friends who touched their lives throughout the years. As time went by and things became more difficult for Trisha to do, Basil became her right hand helper. He would help her prep and cook meals, making himself available to help whenever she needed an extra hand.Bud had a great love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing, sharing that passion with his children and his grandchildren, as they enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips together. Basil enjoyed many special hunting and fishing trips with his good friend, Dexter, creating a lifetime of memories for both of them which his family will retell and cherish forever.Basil loved his garage that contained his many tools and gadgets. If there was a job to do, he would come to help with tools and materials all loaded in his pick-up and always showed up way earlier than planned. He did these jobs for family, friends and neighbors. He loved to work and most days worked till late at night. He had many tools and a shed loaded and organized with fishing and boating gear. He always knew when one of us had used something from the shed as we probably had not put it back in the right spot. He would let us use his tools but it was hard for him. He usually called and wanted to know when you were bringing it back, almost before you had gotten home to use it.He and Pat raised their family in a loving neighborhood where children played outdoors for hours throughout the day. Dad was a father figure to many of the children in the neighborhood, and he loved them all. He spent many hours boating and snowmobiling, pulling children and family members tirelessly, all for fun. They enjoyed their time at the family camp on Embden Lake, which was built by Basil's dad. Every Fourth of July was more memorable than the year before. They helped make the cove on Embden Lake a favorite place for all.Basil was predeceased by his daughter, June Andrews, who passed in 1971; as well as his brother, Ellra "Hook" Andrews; stepbrother, Arthur "Andy" Andrews; and stepsister, Beverly (Andrews) Clough.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Andrews; by three of his children, Elaine Watts and her husband, Mac, of Skowhegan, Brenda Boivin and her husband, Mark, of Embden, and Dana Andrews and his wife, Janet, of Duluth, Minn.; his grandchildren, Troy Lord and his wife, Daureen, of Pittsfield, James Lord and his wife, Nicole, of Corinna, Erin Demshar and her husband, Brian, of Carrabassett Valley, Lyndsi Berthiaume and her husband, Brandon, of Westboro, Mass., Joshua Paine and his wife, Callie, of Northboro, Mass., Jamie Andrews and Justin Andrews, both of Minnesota; 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery in the spring time, date to be announced.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Giberson Funeral Home

40 Maple Street

Madison , ME 04950

207-696-8081 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close