He was predeceased by his parents.



Barry is survived by his wife, Nan (Clark) Spaulding; brother, Brian Spaulding and Virginia; children, Tracy Poulin and Craig, Wendy Spaulding Darienzzo; grandchildren, Sarah Schaeffer, Emily and Christopher Poulin, Dylan and Abraham Darienzzo; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Poulin, Bryce, Annabelle and Madelyn Schaeffer; cousins Kim Pettengill and Karl and Judy Davis; nephew David Spaulding, as well as many incredible friends.



We remember Barry as an excellent trumpet player, a voracious reader and always ready to take on any home improvement project.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 17 at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. There will be a celebration of his life (at a date yet to be determined) where you will be able to share your memories of Barry.



We thank the staff of the Veteran's Administration at Togus Springs Hospice and Palliative Care Unit for their compassion and guidance.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barry's name to:



VA Maine Hospice Unit



c/o Voluntary Services



1 VA Center



Augusta, ME 04330







