PITTSFIELD and Palmyra - Barbara W. Jones died on Sept. 27, 2019, in Palmyra.



She was born on August 12, 1927, in Boston, the daughter of Herbert and Helen (Fay) Works. She attended schools in Worcester and Norwood, Mass, graduating from Norwood High School on D-Day 1944. She attended Northeastern University College of Engineering before her marriage to Sumner Jones Jr. in October 1947. They then settled on a small dairy farm in Pittsfield where they raised their family.



Barb belonged to the Grange, was a 4-H and Brownie leader. She was the first woman to chair the Somerset County Extension Association. In 1982 she was honored by the University of Maine as Outstanding Homemaker and Citizen of the year.



In Pittsfield she was a 50-plus year member of the Order of Eastern Star, a director of the Central Maine Egg Festival, and served as president and treasurer of the Sebasticook Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She was a trustee of the Pittsfield Public Library and served on the Library Renovation Committee.



Barbara faithfully served the Republican Party in Somerset County and was recording secretary for the Maine Republican Women's group for 10 years.



She was a charter member of the Athenaeum Club and a member and president of the Pittsfield Arts Club. For the Maine Federation of Women's Club she served on the legislative committee, as its recording secretary and two years as president.



A life-long Unitarian and a 50-plus year member of the First Universalist Church she served as trustee and superintendent of the Sunday school. She was president of the Women's Club and later the Ladies Aid Society, chairing the turkey suppers each fall for over 40 years.



Many in Pittsfield may remember her as a reporter and later the first woman editor of Pittsfield's newspaper "The Valley Times". As a homemaker she enjoyed handwork of all kinds, especially knitting, and had special breads and candies she made to share at holiday time.



She is survived by children, Nancy Fisk of Avon Park, Fla., Rev. Scott Jones and Linda Jacques of Pittsfield, Marjorie Scott and husband Larry of Athens, Priscilla Jones of Palmyra and Jim Asadoorian, Mark Jones and wife Deborah of Gorham, and Dr. Betsy Wood and husband Richard of Avon Park, Fla.; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alan Works and wife Elizabeth of Millis, Mass., a sister, Claire Hersee of Medfield, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Sumner Jones; and a daughter, Cynthia Hinckley.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m., Friday, October 11, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 12, at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 112 Easy Street, Pittsfield. A gathering will follow the service and at 4 p.m., a joint committal for both Barbara and Sumner, along with a military honor presentation, will be held at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.



To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit



Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.



Memorial donations may be a made to



Sebasticook Valley Hospital Auxiliary



447 North Main Street



Pittsfield, ME 04967







