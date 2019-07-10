Guest Book View Sign Service Information Old South Congregational Chr 135 2nd St Hallowell, ME 04347 (207) 622-1220 Memorial service 11:00 AM Old South Congregational Church 135 Second St. Hallowell , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - Barbara Turner (Duncklee) Martin, 85, passed away on July 5, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. She was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Hallowell, the daughter of John Kenneth Turner and Nathalie Emerson Turner.



She graduated from Hallowell High School in 1952 and worked for more than 30 years in the Psychology Service at the VA Center, Togus; then briefly for the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas; and for the Internal Revenue Service in Tampa, Fla, retiring in 1989.



Mrs. Martin was a lifelong active member of the Old South Congregational Church and Choir of Hallowell; a member and former treasurer of the Mary Kelton Dummer/Patience Stanley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Hallowell; and former member and officer of the Hallowell Women's Fire Auxiliary. She was also involved in church choirs in Florida for many years, a Meals on Wheels volunteer, and a volunteer in the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program and the Volunteer Tax Assistance program - both in Florida.



She is survived by two sons, Gary Duncklee (Connie) of Farmingdale and Glenn Duncklee (Andrea) of Odessa, Fla., daughter-in-law Katherine Duncklee of Farmingdale; nephew Scott Grady (Dot) of Chelsea; five grandsons; four great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters; and her lifelong friend, Ann Rollins of Manchester, Maine; She was predeceased by husband Donald A. Duncklee in 1971, husband William J. Martin in 1991, sister Beverlee Grady in 2005, brother-in-law Lawrence Grady in 2018; and son James Duncklee in 2018.



A Memorial service will be held at Old South Congregational Church at 135 Second St. in Hallowell on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Susan Reisert officiating. To share stories and leave online condolences please visit



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to



the charity or cause of your choice in memory of Barbara Martin







