Service Information Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant Street Richmond , ME 04357 (207)-737-4395

BOWDOINHAM - We lost our beautiful Mom and Nana on June 21, 2019, after a period of failing health resulting from cancer and a recent heart attack. She died at the home of her daughter, Suzi, with the help of hospice, her other daughters and her niece. She will be sorely missed by all of us.Barbara Ann Sullivan Gray was born on April 28, 1930, to parents Maurice and Edith Sullivan in Oakland. Her family moved to Richmond in 1943 and she always considered herself "from Richmond". She was an RN (graduating from Mercy School of Nursing in 1951) and worked in many nursing positions during her career, including Robinson's Nursing Home in Gardiner for 17 years as Director of Nursing. She retired three times, the last being at age 75.She married Ken Gray of Hallowell in 1951 and they had six children. They lived in Bar Harbor for many years, Stonington, Gardiner and then back to Richmond.Mom was an environmentalist before her time, recycling and reusing things back in the 60s. She was very thrifty and knew how to stretch a dollar and find the best bargain anywhere. She had a huge interest in nutrition and health, constantly learning and sharing her knowledge with others (in the interest of helping them live longer). It certainly worked for her, living to the age of 89! She loved color and collected things from near and far, all displayed in her apartment. She had many interests in her life: sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting (all mediums), pottery, wood working, basket making, reading, Sudoku, gardening and traveling. She sewed herself a new dress for her granddaughter's wedding at age 87. She loved to cook and preserve food by canning, pickling and making jams. She played bridge weekly and attended water aerobics class three times a week right up until a few months ago.She was a kind, wise, personable, helpful, interesting and interested woman. Family was very important to her and she could remember every detail of the lives of her large family. She attended every sporting event of her grandchildren that she could. She had a deep faith and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Richmond.She was predeceased by her parents; a brother (Bobby), a sister (Mary LaRochelle); husband (Ken); and a son (David). She is survived by five children, Terry Gray and husband Rusty Kendrick of Richmond, Gary Gray and wife Sandy of New Jersey, Lori Boyce and partner Stuart Varisco of Stonington, Shari Johnson and husband Tom of Florida; Suzi Lancaster and husband Hugh of Bowdoinham; brothers, Jim Sullivan and wife Georgia (SC), Mossie Sullivan and wife Jane (Hawaii) and Tom Sullivan and wifeDonna (Richmond); grandchildren, Brent Snowden, Brian Snowden, Justin Boyce, Kyla Boyce, Kyle Lancaster, Ciarra Lancaster; Joshua, Logan, Noah, Brody, Samantha, Evan and Chelsea Gray; great-grandchildren, Emily and Josh Snowden, Kali Snowden, Jackson and Isabella Gray and Sophie Boyce Perkins; and her beloved cats, Oliver and Gracie.We would like to thank CHANS hospice for their help in her end of life care and Linda Hermans, MD, for her years of care, support and friendship to Mom.Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home.A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Kimball St. Richmond, Me 04357. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Golden Oldies Senior Center or the Richmond Food Pantry







