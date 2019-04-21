Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara S. Roy. View Sign





In 1958, she married the love of her life, Wilfred J. Roy.



Born in Bango on Dec. 23, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William A. Sears and the late Florence L. (Julia) Sears.



Barbara was raised in Fairfield, and graduated from Lawrence High School.



She worked at Keyes Fibre Company in Waterville for many years with a short hiatus to raise her children. She retired from Keyes Fibre as treasury assistant.



Barbara enjoyed knitting Christmas stockings, spending time with family and friends camping, skiing, spending time at the family camp on Lake Winnecook, Sunday trips to State Parks, and spending the winter months in Florida.



In addition to her husband; she is survived by her children, Pamela A. Connors and her husband Bryan of Tewksbury, Mass., Jean R. Young and her husband Larry of Martinsville, Ind., and Scott W. Roy of San Diego, Calif.; three grandchildren, Eric Young and his wife Jennifer, Logan Roy Redding, and Kasey Connors; great-grandson Ian Young; and several special cousins.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be interred at the Maine State Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury, Mass.







TEWKSBURY, Mass. - Barbara S. Roy, 81, recently of Tewksbury, Mass., a former longtime resident of Fairfield, passed away at the Blaire House of Tewksbury, Mass. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.In 1958, she married the love of her life, Wilfred J. Roy.Born in Bango on Dec. 23, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William A. Sears and the late Florence L. (Julia) Sears.Barbara was raised in Fairfield, and graduated from Lawrence High School.She worked at Keyes Fibre Company in Waterville for many years with a short hiatus to raise her children. She retired from Keyes Fibre as treasury assistant.Barbara enjoyed knitting Christmas stockings, spending time with family and friends camping, skiing, spending time at the family camp on Lake Winnecook, Sunday trips to State Parks, and spending the winter months in Florida.In addition to her husband; she is survived by her children, Pamela A. Connors and her husband Bryan of Tewksbury, Mass., Jean R. Young and her husband Larry of Martinsville, Ind., and Scott W. Roy of San Diego, Calif.; three grandchildren, Eric Young and his wife Jennifer, Logan Roy Redding, and Kasey Connors; great-grandson Ian Young; and several special cousins.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be interred at the Maine State Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury, Mass. www.farmeranddee.com Published in Central Maine on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close