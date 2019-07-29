Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Sears) Roy. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Fairfield Community Center Send Flowers Obituary

TEWKSBURY, Mass. - Barbara (Sears) Roy, 81, a resident of Fairfield, Winslow, and Tewksbury, Mass., passed away at Blair House in Tewksbury on April 16, 2019. She was born in Bangor on Dec. 23, 1937 to William and Florence (Julia) Sears. Barbara attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School, and was a graduate of Lawrence High School, class of 1955. Throughout her adult life Barbara maintained her allegiance to everything connected to LHS, sports, alumni reunions, and attended activities involving her cousin's children and grandchildren..Barbara worked many years at Keyes Fibre Co., retiring as treasury assistant.She married the "love of her life" Wilfred Roy in 1958. Barbara's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, Julia family Christmas parties, camping and skiing with her children, and spending time at their lake home on Lake Winnecook. Her Christmas stockings, which she knitted, are treasured by many. Her delicious peanut butter fudge and peanut butter balls will be missed. After retirement, Barbara and Wolf traveled to Hawaii, spent several winters in Florida and attended family functions around the country. Barbara is survived by her husband, Wilfred; her daughters, Pam Connors and husband, Bryan of Tewksbury Mass., Jean Ann Young and husband, Larry of Martinsville, Ind., and son, Scott Roy of San Diego; three grandchildren, Eric Young, his wife, Jennifer and son, Ian; Logan Roy and Kasey Connors; and several "special" cousins. Her parting words, "we lived thru the best of it." "Enjoy life while you can, because getting old ain't much fun."The family of Barbara (Sears) Roy invites family and friends to join them at the Fairfield Community Center for a celebration of Barbara's life on Sunday, August 4, at 1 p.m. Anyone who wishes to do so are invited to speak a few words of remembrance in Barbara's memory at the center.







