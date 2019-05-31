Barbara (Maxim) Quimby

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Maxim) Quimby.
Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Cemetery
Brooks, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. and Thorndike, Maine - Barbara (Maxim) Quimby, formerly of Thorndike, passed away Dec. 12, 2018 in Zephyrhills, Fla. She was 89 years old.

She was a great wife and mother, as well as an avid dancer, from ballroom to square dancing. Upon retiring to Florida she remained very active in life and enjoyed dancing three nights a week at Betmar and the Tourist Club. She was a very social lady who enjoyed company and was always happy to see you.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Quimby of Thorndike; mother and father, Albert and Mava Maxim; her twin sister, Beverly Woodbury and brother, Mahlon Maxim, all from Thorndike.

She is survived by her son, Gary Quimby of Holden, her daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Tremblay of Zephyrhills, Fla.; her brother, Donald Maxim of Thorndike; her two grandsons, Jesse Quimby and Gabriel Tremblay; as well as three great-grandchildren, Ethan Tremblay, Adaline and Charlotte Quimby.

She will be laid to rest at Rose Cemetery in Brooks, Maine with a graveside service on June 8, at 1 p.m.

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on May 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.