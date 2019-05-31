ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. and Thorndike, Maine - Barbara (Maxim) Quimby, formerly of Thorndike, passed away Dec. 12, 2018 in Zephyrhills, Fla. She was 89 years old.
She was a great wife and mother, as well as an avid dancer, from ballroom to square dancing. Upon retiring to Florida she remained very active in life and enjoyed dancing three nights a week at Betmar and the Tourist Club. She was a very social lady who enjoyed company and was always happy to see you.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Quimby of Thorndike; mother and father, Albert and Mava Maxim; her twin sister, Beverly Woodbury and brother, Mahlon Maxim, all from Thorndike.
She is survived by her son, Gary Quimby of Holden, her daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Tremblay of Zephyrhills, Fla.; her brother, Donald Maxim of Thorndike; her two grandsons, Jesse Quimby and Gabriel Tremblay; as well as three great-grandchildren, Ethan Tremblay, Adaline and Charlotte Quimby.
She will be laid to rest at Rose Cemetery in Brooks, Maine with a graveside service on June 8, at 1 p.m.
Published in Central Maine on May 31, 2019