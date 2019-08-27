SIDNEY - Barbara Page Clark passed away on August 24, 2019, at the age of 94.
Born in Sidney on June 28, 1925, she was the fifth child of Marcus and Hattie (Hughes) Page. A graduate of Cony High School, Barbara married Andrew J. Clark on June 28, 1947. They resided in Sidney and welcomed three daughters into their family.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents; husband Andrew; and siblings Herbert Page, Doris Lyon, Elestine Smith and Charlotte Howard. She is survived by daughters Sharon Clark Griffith and husband Field, Doris Pietroski and husband Joseph and Deborah Clark. She is also survived by a very special niece, Joyce Fuller. Barbara cherished her grandchildren and their spouses, Benjamin Griffith and wife Isabel, Kristin Hodgkins and husband Kyle, Andrew Pietroski and wife Angela, Michael Pietroski and wife Melissa, Thomas and Daniel Pietroski. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Elias and Mylah Pietroski, Noah Griffith and Addison Hodgkins.
Barbara had a great love of animals and especially enjoyed caring for Bentley, Grace and Mister Kitty.
Barbara's family would like to thank MaineGeneral Hospice, especially CNA Sue, for their watchful and very supportive care over the past year.
Barbara was a communicant of Penney Memorial Baptist Church.
Barbara was honored to work for two nonprofits over a period of 20 years.
Visiting will be held on Thursday August 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta. Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. A private committal service will be held in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers,
anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may contribute to:
The Nature Conservancy in Maine
14 Maine St. Ste 401
Brunswick, ME 04011 or:
Kennebec Valley
Humane Society
10 Pet Haven Ln.
Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 27, 2019