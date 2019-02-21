Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BINGHAM - Barbara Mae Wyman, previously known as Barbara Walls, Barbara Biser. Although she always preferred Babs. Born Oct. 12, 1937 to Dr. Newton A. and Elizabeth Wyman in Philadelphia Pa., Babs died Feb. 11, 2019 in the midst of her loving family in Bingham.



Always the teacher, she was happiest and most comfortable when children were around her. All the neighborhood kids liked her house best. Barbara taught for many years in the Migrant and Gear Up programs in Norridgewock and Madison. She was particularly proud of her work with the Fine Arts Program at Madison Junior High.



Another love of her life was theatre, either school or community. She loved being involved, either on stage or back stage. She worked with two Lakewood Theatres, one in East Madison and the other in Lakewood Colo., and also the Park Street Players. She often volunteered her time and expertise to the local schools' plays as well.



For most of us, any memories of Babs are tied into the family camp, Wyman's Willa, on lake Wesserunsett. She was raised on the lake and spent every summer possible there, passing her deep love of lake life on to her children and family friends in the process.



Babs was blessed to find a special love twice in her life. Her first marriage to James Walls II resulted in Tracey Walls and James Walls III, her eldest children. Her second marriage to William Biser resulted in Meaghan Miner and Maureen McDonald. Babs was incredibly fond of her nieces and nephews, and had a soft spot in her heart for her Grand-Beanes. Babs' favorite role was as a Nan. Her six grandchildren were the absolute joys of her life.



Please stop by and celebrate with us as we share the memories, love and magic this incredible lady left us with at a farewell party.



"Bye-Bye Babs" on Saturday February 23, from 2-5 p.m. at Heritage House, 260 Madison Avenue, Skowhegan, *Appetizers & Cash Bar*



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



Children's Stage Adventures is a non-profit organization created for the sole purpose of enriching children's lives through participation in a live theatre experience. CSA is partially funded by charitable donations. We are always looking for friends who believe in the value and purpose of CSA's efforts and would like to help us.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to



https://www.childrensstageadventures.org/donations-welcome/







BINGHAM - Barbara Mae Wyman, previously known as Barbara Walls, Barbara Biser. Although she always preferred Babs. Born Oct. 12, 1937 to Dr. Newton A. and Elizabeth Wyman in Philadelphia Pa., Babs died Feb. 11, 2019 in the midst of her loving family in Bingham.Always the teacher, she was happiest and most comfortable when children were around her. All the neighborhood kids liked her house best. Barbara taught for many years in the Migrant and Gear Up programs in Norridgewock and Madison. She was particularly proud of her work with the Fine Arts Program at Madison Junior High.Another love of her life was theatre, either school or community. She loved being involved, either on stage or back stage. She worked with two Lakewood Theatres, one in East Madison and the other in Lakewood Colo., and also the Park Street Players. She often volunteered her time and expertise to the local schools' plays as well.For most of us, any memories of Babs are tied into the family camp, Wyman's Willa, on lake Wesserunsett. She was raised on the lake and spent every summer possible there, passing her deep love of lake life on to her children and family friends in the process.Babs was blessed to find a special love twice in her life. Her first marriage to James Walls II resulted in Tracey Walls and James Walls III, her eldest children. Her second marriage to William Biser resulted in Meaghan Miner and Maureen McDonald. Babs was incredibly fond of her nieces and nephews, and had a soft spot in her heart for her Grand-Beanes. Babs' favorite role was as a Nan. Her six grandchildren were the absolute joys of her life.Please stop by and celebrate with us as we share the memories, love and magic this incredible lady left us with at a farewell party."Bye-Bye Babs" on Saturday February 23, from 2-5 p.m. at Heritage House, 260 Madison Avenue, Skowhegan, *Appetizers & Cash Bar*Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Children's Stage Adventures is a non-profit organization created for the sole purpose of enriching children's lives through participation in a live theatre experience. CSA is partially funded by charitable donations. We are always looking for friends who believe in the value and purpose of CSA's efforts and would like to help us.In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Funeral Home Giberson Funeral Home

18 River St

Bingham , ME 04920

(207) 672-5563 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close