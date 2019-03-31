Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WATERVILLE - Barbara Mae Morse, 84 of Waterville, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Oak Grove Center. She was born in Hartland, the daughter of Leroy and Mary Whitten.In her early years, she was often seen at the family camp on Moose Pond, fishing and relaxing. After her retirement from Hathaway Shirt Co., she enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her growing family. She also enjoyed reading and needlework.She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Linwood Morse Sr., whom she cared for tirelessly during his long battle with cancer. She is also predeceased by two sisters, Rowena Staples and Susan Robinson. She will be fondly be remembered by her companion of nine years, Florian Veilleux and his family. She has many surviving relatives, including one brother, David Whitten, of Palmyra; four children: Linwood Morse Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Manchester, Ellen Ireland of Waterville, Gary Morse and his wife, Brenda, of Clinton and Beverly Busque and her husband, Andrew, of Fairfield. She also leaves seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, at 1 p.m. at the Veteran's Cemetery Chapel on Mt. Vernon Road, in Augusta. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at the American Legion Hall on Eastern Avenue, in Augusta. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Oak Grove Center and to MaineGeneral Hospice for care and comfort.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories maybe shared at







WATERVILLE - Barbara Mae Morse, 84 of Waterville, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Oak Grove Center. She was born in Hartland, the daughter of Leroy and Mary Whitten.In her early years, she was often seen at the family camp on Moose Pond, fishing and relaxing. After her retirement from Hathaway Shirt Co., she enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her growing family. She also enjoyed reading and needlework.She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Linwood Morse Sr., whom she cared for tirelessly during his long battle with cancer. She is also predeceased by two sisters, Rowena Staples and Susan Robinson. She will be fondly be remembered by her companion of nine years, Florian Veilleux and his family. She has many surviving relatives, including one brother, David Whitten, of Palmyra; four children: Linwood Morse Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Manchester, Ellen Ireland of Waterville, Gary Morse and his wife, Brenda, of Clinton and Beverly Busque and her husband, Andrew, of Fairfield. She also leaves seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, at 1 p.m. at the Veteran's Cemetery Chapel on Mt. Vernon Road, in Augusta. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at the American Legion Hall on Eastern Avenue, in Augusta. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Oak Grove Center and to MaineGeneral Hospice for care and comfort.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories maybe shared at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to MaineGeneral Hospice, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903-0828. Funeral Home Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.

10 Elm St.

Waterville , ME 04901

207-873-3393 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close