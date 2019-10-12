Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. Sheble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was the beloved wife of the late John W. (Jack) Sheble to whom she was married for 55 years; loving mother of Anne Sheble of Unity, Jane (Tom) Macko of Allentown, Pa., Martha (Will) Agate of Chestnut Hill, Pa. and Harriett (Carlos) Perez of Danville, Pa.; cherished grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of six.



Born on Dec. 19, 1930, in York, Pa., she was a graduate of York Junior College and began work as a dental assistant. Shortly thereafter, she met her future husband, Jack, on a blind date on New Year's Eve. In her words, they were made for each other, she lifted his spirits and he brought her down to earth. She was eternally grateful for their long and loving marriage.



They moved to Chestnut Hill where they raised their four daughters and Barbara became very involved in volunteer work in the community. She served as a deacon for the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill (PCCH), on the Women's Board of Germantown Hospital, and as president of the Women's Board of the Philadelphia Cricket Club where she was an active tennis and bridge player. She was a long time volunteer at Chestnut Hill Hospital and Meals-on-Wheels. She was also very active in the community of Belgrade Lakes, Maine and Union church where she and Jack were summer residents for more than 40 years.



Barbara was a life long fitness enthusiast. Back in the 1970's she climbed every notable mountain in Maine. She also had a 25 mile bicycling loop stopping in at for a muffin and coffee at Terry's restaurant/bakery (now the Sunset Grill). When she officially reached senior citizen status she toned it down to pedaling a cycle boat.



For over a decade of summers she was seen daily walking along busy Rt 27 to the Village of Belgrade Lakes for an early breakfast at the Sunset Grill. She became known as "The Walker". At that time she carried a ski pole for the potholes (not a cane!) so was teased about the weather. Being a longtime summer resident, she volunteered often at the Union Church. Leading a Bell Choir there was her joy. Every July 4th she would bake Strawberry Shortcakes for the church sale using white cake instead of plain biscuits.



Her favorite place to be was looking out over Long Pond at camp. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her vigor, laughter and her enduring love.



Memorial donations



may be made to:



Union Church



Belgrade Lakes, ME 04918







