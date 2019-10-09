MANCHESTER - Barbara L. Foley, deceased Oct. 4, 2019 at Heritage Rehabilitation Center in Winthrop, Maine.
She was born in Bath on March 15, 1930, the daughter of Forest C. Legard and Lillian (Cutler) Legard.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard A. Foley of Manchester; three sons, Charles Shepard III and wife, Amanda of Fort Wayne, Ind., Peter B. Shepard of Bar Harbor, and Michael Scott Shepard and wife, MiMi of Dallas, Texas; a sister, Frieda Gaudette of Camden; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Barbara's focus in life was in caring for her children and her grandchildren.
She graduated from Morse High School, Bath, in 1948 and attended Mt. Ida College in Massachusetts. She worked as manager and clothing fashion buyer in men's and women's clothing stores in Bath, Boothbay Harbor and Augusta. Later in life, she worked as a real estate broker.
Barbara's family wishes to thank the nurses and other personnel at Heritage Rehabilitation Center in Winthrop for the care they provided to Barbara.
The Reverend Donald Davenport will conduct a memorial service to be held at Manchester Community Church in Manchester on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Funeral arrangements were provided by Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 9, 2019