AUGUSTA - Barbara Jean (Brown) Lary, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away Friday May 31, 2019 in the Comfort Care Unit at Glenridge in Augusta after a short illness. She was 90 years old. Barbara was born May 18, 1929, in Monson, Maine, a daughter of Guy T. and Isabella (Bigger) Brown. She graduated from Monson Academy in 1946. While there she played basketball, softball and received medals for activities. Barbara loved music and dancing. On April 15, 1949 she married Kenneth A. Lary (later divorced) and lived in Vassalboro for many years until moving to Seton Village in Waterville in 2000. Barbara was a member of the Riverside Study Club and the Women's Fellowship of Riverside Congregational Church. She worked in the hot lunch program at Riverside School in Vassalboro for 25 years and as the Assistant Manager at Beaconway Fabrics for two years. Barbara was a great cook and a talented seamstress, having made many outfits for her children, grand and great grandchildren, dolls, doll's clothes, many stuffed animals and other crafts. She also knitted many pairs of mittens over the years. Barbara loved crafts of all sorts, putting puzzles together, the morning crossword puzzle in the daily paper and taking trips to Prince Edward Island with her family, especially her with her sister Joyce. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her son, Kenneth A. (Chip) Lary, Jr, daughter, Linda J. Lary Bunnell, son-in-law, Philip Bunnell; five brothers, Robert (Cameron), George, Donald, Clayton and Gilbert, her sister Joyce L. Brown



AUGUSTA - Barbara Jean (Brown) Lary, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away Friday May 31, 2019 in the Comfort Care Unit at Glenridge in Augusta after a short illness. She was 90 years old. Barbara was born May 18, 1929, in Monson, Maine, a daughter of Guy T. and Isabella (Bigger) Brown. She graduated from Monson Academy in 1946. While there she played basketball, softball and received medals for activities. Barbara loved music and dancing. On April 15, 1949 she married Kenneth A. Lary (later divorced) and lived in Vassalboro for many years until moving to Seton Village in Waterville in 2000. Barbara was a member of the Riverside Study Club and the Women's Fellowship of Riverside Congregational Church. She worked in the hot lunch program at Riverside School in Vassalboro for 25 years and as the Assistant Manager at Beaconway Fabrics for two years. Barbara was a great cook and a talented seamstress, having made many outfits for her children, grand and great grandchildren, dolls, doll's clothes, many stuffed animals and other crafts. She also knitted many pairs of mittens over the years. Barbara loved crafts of all sorts, putting puzzles together, the morning crossword puzzle in the daily paper and taking trips to Prince Edward Island with her family, especially her with her sister Joyce. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her son, Kenneth A. (Chip) Lary, Jr, daughter, Linda J. Lary Bunnell, son-in-law, Philip Bunnell; five brothers, Robert (Cameron), George, Donald, Clayton and Gilbert, her sister Joyce L. Brown Smith ; and grandson-in-law, Chris Tittle.Barbara is survived by her daughter Lynette R. Lary Eastman and husband George of Pittston; brothers Colby and wife Marion of Abbott and Dale and wife Lynnita of Tuscola, Ill., frother-in-law Dana Lary and wife Brenda of Bowdoin; grandchildren, Shannon Bunnell Tittle, Matthew Bunnell and wife Heidi, Nathan Michaud and wife Nicole, Ryan Michaud and wife Christina, Joseph Eastman and wife Kim and Tracie Eastman and partner Chris Hoffman; great- grandchildren, Andrew, Justin, Morgan, Sara, Madeline, Rylee, Brady, Bella, Logan, Emily, Krystin, Jesse and wife Knel-Leigh. Barbara's family would like to thank the nurses and staff for the wonderful care she received in the Glenridge Comfort Care Unit in Augusta. We would also like to thank her home care helpers June and Kristen, without whom she would not have been able to live in her own home as long as she did.There will be a graveside service held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, Hillside Cemetery in Monson, ME. A gathering will follow at the Bennett Hill Lodge, 233 Bennett Pond Rd., Parkman, ME.Mama absolutely loved flowers so feel free to bring her flowers if you desire. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast.If you would rather make a donation in her memory, donations may beaddressed to:Maine General HomeCare & Hospice10 Water St. Suite 307Waterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on June 8, 2019

