WINTHROP - Barbara E. Jackson, 87, of Winthrop, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2019. She was born on Jan. 30, 1932 in Dresden, the daughter of the late Ancil and Agnes Weymouth and was one of ten children. She attended the Dresden Elementary School and Bridge Academy and received her GED from Winthrop High School in 1992. She married the late Philip Jackson of Winthrop on Nov. 4, 1951.Barbara was employed as a Senior Laboratory Technician at Inmont Corporation in Winthrop for 13 years until its closing. She then worked as a Laboratory Technician at Plymouth Rubber Company in Stoughton, Mass., Albany Felt Company in Monmouth and Carlton Woolen Mills in Winthrop.Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; her sisters, Harriet Cheek, Jeanette Howard, Annette Faloon, Irene Cole, and Myrtle Smith ; and her brothers, Ralph Weymouth, Medville Weymouth, and Everett Weymouth.She is survived by her brother, Leon Weymouth form Gardiner, her sister-in-law, Edith Weymouth from Randolph; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Gerald King from Winthrop, daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Bill Gillespie from Winthrop, son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Debbi Jackson from Monmouth, daughter and son-in-law, Cathie and Larry Poulin from Readfield, and daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Craig Stevenson from Wayne. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Janice Vintinner; along with many extended family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where a celebration of Barbara's life will follow the visitation at noon. A private family burial will follow in East Winthrop Cemetery.Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com For those who wish to make a contribution in Barbara's memory, make checks payable to Amedisys Foundation and mail toBeacon Hospice5 Community DriveAugusta, ME 04330 Published in Central Maine on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

