WATERVILLE - Barbara (Blanchard) Damler, 89, died on July 27, 2019, at home peacefully, of natural causes. Barbara was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Farmington, Maine.



She graduated from Farmington High School in 1948. After attending Business School in Boston, she returned to Farmington where she worked, both in and out of the home. Barbara brought a familiar face to Farmington High School, where she worked for many years in the Guidance Office. In 1977, Barbara moved to Reno, NV where she finished her career with Hexcel Ski Company.



For nearly 40 years Barbara had an unquenchable desire to travel. Her wanderlust spirit fueled her travel throughout Europe, Africa, China, and both North and South America. She developed a strong draw to our western deserts, living in Nevada, Utah, and Arizona, prior to returning home to Maine where she resided in Waterville.



Barbara was forward thinking and lived a minimalistic, intentional life. She practiced daily meditation, and was connected to her Unitarian Universalist community and principles. She delighted in thoughtful conversation, meeting new people, environmentally responsible gardening, reading, and healthy cooking. Barbara loved adventure, encouraged it in others, and believed her transition from this life would be, yet, another adventure. Her bright light was evident to all who knew her.



Barbara succeeds her husband, Walter "Fred" Damler of Hollister, Calif. She is survived by her six children, Greg Wilson and his wife Mary Ann of Brunswick, Jeff Wilson and his wife Lee of Reno, Nev., Gary Wilson and his wife Monett of Winthrop, Joy Barrnett and her husband Bill of Waterville, Jeri Wilson and her husband Jeff Matranga of Waterville, and Jay Wilson and his wife Therese of Tucson, Ariz. She has 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life in Waterville, Maine will be planned for a future date.







