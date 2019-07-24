WINTHROP - Barbara Belle Mahar Williams, 91, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born in Oakland, California, on November 7, 1927, the daughter of Glenwood Emerson Mahar and Adrienne (Carney) Mahar.
As a young child she moved to New York City with her family and they eventually settled in Washington, D.C., where her parents owned and operated the Silver Spring Post newspaper. She attended and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and was enrolled to attend college when she met Lannes B. (Bill) Williams who had just returned home from serving in World War II. It was love at first sight and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage together until Bill's passing in 2004.
Barbara was a homemaker and raised her two daughters before eventually working in retail. Barbara and Bill lived in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island before finally settling in Winthrop, Maine in 1984, where Barbara had spent many treasured summers on Lake Cobbosseecontee and made many wonderful lifelong friends. Barbara continued to enjoy life spending time with her family despite being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her early 60s.
She will live on in our family's hearts forever and and we will all remember her as a loving mother, wife, grandmother "Gram", and great grandmother "Gigi".
Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband Lannes B. Williams, parents Glenwood and Adrienne Mahar, sister Gloria Mahar Jackson, and sons-in-law, Thomas W. Borden, Mark Sturtevant, and Richard Rogers.
She is survived by her daughters, Ellen B. Sturtevant of Augusta and Jamie Rogers of Vienna; grandchildren Thomas W. Borden and wife Tracy of Pownell, Robert M. Borden and wife Carrie of Auburn, and Jennifer L. Rogers and husband Christopher Miller of Vienna; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Oak Grove Center and the MGMC Hospice team for their care and compassion during a very difficult time and special thanks to Lynn Roberts Reed and Leon Roberts of Roberts Funeral Home for their extraordinary care and compassion during this difficult time.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of life to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St Winthrop, ME. Burial will follow in East Winthrop Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America
375 Kings Highway
North Cherry Hill,
NJ 08034.
Published in Central Maine on July 24, 2019