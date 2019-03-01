Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne Hagan. View Sign

WINDSOR - Barbara Anne Hagan, 83, passed peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, with those who loved her. She was born June 16, 1935, to Barbara Coltunick and George Dodge, Sr. in Providence, R.I. Barbara worked many years traveling the country designing, installing and programming computers. Her travels brought her to Maine where she fell in love with the State and its people. She met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Hagan and they were married. The couple purchased their home in Windsor and quickly became a beloved part of their community.Barbara set up Barbara's Barn at her home in Windsor where she taught craft classes and sold miniature doll houses. Barbara was a proud member of the Whitefield Lioness Club, Eastern Star, Windsor Historical Society and the Ladies Aid.She is survived by her beloved cat Koko and the family she created.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., with an Eastern Star Ceremony at 6:30 p.m., at Hall's of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Burial will be in the spring at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Windsor.Arrangements are entrusted to Hall's of Waldoboro, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared at







949 Main St

Waldoboro , ME 04572

