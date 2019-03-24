Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GARDINER - Autumn Joy Gullifer, 44, of Gardiner, was taken much too early, March 19, 2019, at home.



She was born Nov. 4, 1974, in Waterville, to Phil J. Gullifer II and Terry Lee Gilman.



Autumn graduated from Messalonskee High School in Oakland, class of 1993. She furthered her education at Milliken University in Decater, Ill., graduating in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in theater.



Barry Pearson, a former professor and mentor recalls Autumn as someone people naturally gravitated towards. After graduation, she secured a job at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Years later and tired of the hectic city life, she returned to Maine where she developed her business " Tri Pom Chews" a healthy, all natural chicken jerky for dogs and cats. She shipped all over the U.S. and was written up in Downeast Magazine as their business choice of the month. Autumn was extremely proud of her business, as her family was of her.



Autumn had a passion for cooking and could put a meal together in no time. Many of us were lucky enough to enjoy these.



Autumn loved to help those in need, donating time and money to several causes she believed in, especially "Positively Pom, a non-profit rescue dealing with those puppies needing expensive healthcare. Autumn adopted her "fur babies" from them and they were her life. They will miss their mom terribly, but are fortunate to have their "Uncle Brud" taking care of them.



Autumn spearheaded a fundraiser for her best friend, Beth Henderson Emery, who was diagnosed with cancer, in her time of need.



One of Autumns favorite places to relax and have fun with her "fur babies" was at her mom and stepdad's home on Messalonskee Lake, enjoying all the activities with family and friends and the huge lobster feeds her stepdad, Larry, generously provided.



Autumn will be remembered for her beautiful red curly hair and her infectious smile. The earth was blessed to have her for her short 44 years.



Autumn was predeceased by her father, Phil J. Gullifer II; maternal grandparents, Langley and Francis Hoag, paternal grandparents, Phil and Patricia Gullifer; uncle, Norman Furbush; cousin, Melony Giroux; stepbrother, Ryan Gilman.



Autumn is survived by her mother, Terry Gilman and stepfather, Larry Gilman; brother, James Gullifer, sister-in-law, Julie Gullifer; aunt and second "mom," Patricia Furbush; cousin, Brandy Glashin; aunt and uncle, Tim and Deborah Giroux; cousins, Marc, Jeff, Shelly Giroux, cousins, Carissa, Taylor, Jeffery, Michael; stepsisters, Laurie Tompkins, Wendy Lewis and Kristen Kimball, stepbrother, Greg Gilman; uncle, Danny and Elaine Hoag; cousins, Jason Hoag and Kristina Hikel; her best friend, Beth Emery, Pom children, Jax-Bell & Fini, cat, Sheldon; several more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared on the obituary page of our website at



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Autumn to



New Hope For Women



P.O. Box A



Rockland, Maine 04841



Newhopeforwomen.org







