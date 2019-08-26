Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Memorial service 4:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 8 Crosshill Rd. Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER - Audrey "Dre" Karen Martin-Rocha, 48, went to sleep peacefully with her loving family by her side on August 23, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jehovah God supported her in her struggle and was her lifelong source of peace.



Audrey was born on Oct. 1, 1970 in Taunton, Mass. to John and Johanna Martin, a cardiovascular perfusionist and devoted homemaker respectively. She was raised as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in East Providence, R.I. Because of her love for Jehovah and for her fellow neighbor, she devoted many hours throughout her life to teaching others about what she had learned from the Bible.



Her sincere love for all people led her to her career choice in Human Services. She started by caring for those who were mentally challenged. Later, as a para educator, she provided guidance and direction for troubled youth, earning their trust and respect. She was an advocate for those who were mistreated and misunderstood. She stood up for those who could not stand up for themselves.



Audrey was blessed with a large and loving family. Fifth in a line of eight children, she was the first girl, her parent's "Little Boogaloo." Often, friends of the family would volunteer for a chance to spend time with such a kind-hearted baby who was always full of smiles. Her 10-year marriage to Benvindo Rocha provided her with the blessings of her son Stephon Rocha, father of her grandson Kingsten and her daughter Gesela Rocha, mother of her grandchildren Ellianni, Omari and Jiovanni.



Audrey loved music and dancing. She had a keen sense for fashion and beauty. She was an avid shopper. When she was not doing for others, she enjoyed drawing and being creative. She cherished all children, especially her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by many. Her kindness will never be forgotten.



Audrey is survived by her son Stephon Rocha, her daughter Gesela Rocha; her grandchildren Kingsten, Elliani, Omari and Jiovanni; her parents John and Johanna Martin; her brothers Homer Friedrich, John Martin and spouse Michelle, Pierre Martin and spouse Rebekah, Thomas Martin and spouse Felicia, her sisters Tanja Barner and spouse Leroy, Erika Green and spouse Bobby, Ivy Brown; 15 nieces and nephews Keith Friedrich, Andrew and Kobe Martin, Katrina, Thomas Jr. and Jared Martin, Jordan Martin, Leroy and Xavier Barner, Ebony Martin, Jasmine Eubanks, Gianna Martin, Naomi Green, Karena Martin and Charlotte Brown.



She was preceded in death by her grandmothers Josefa Harsch and Charlotte Brown.



The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8 Crosshill Rd., Augusta, ME 04330.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







GARDINER - Audrey "Dre" Karen Martin-Rocha, 48, went to sleep peacefully with her loving family by her side on August 23, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jehovah God supported her in her struggle and was her lifelong source of peace.Audrey was born on Oct. 1, 1970 in Taunton, Mass. to John and Johanna Martin, a cardiovascular perfusionist and devoted homemaker respectively. She was raised as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in East Providence, R.I. Because of her love for Jehovah and for her fellow neighbor, she devoted many hours throughout her life to teaching others about what she had learned from the Bible.Her sincere love for all people led her to her career choice in Human Services. She started by caring for those who were mentally challenged. Later, as a para educator, she provided guidance and direction for troubled youth, earning their trust and respect. She was an advocate for those who were mistreated and misunderstood. She stood up for those who could not stand up for themselves.Audrey was blessed with a large and loving family. Fifth in a line of eight children, she was the first girl, her parent's "Little Boogaloo." Often, friends of the family would volunteer for a chance to spend time with such a kind-hearted baby who was always full of smiles. Her 10-year marriage to Benvindo Rocha provided her with the blessings of her son Stephon Rocha, father of her grandson Kingsten and her daughter Gesela Rocha, mother of her grandchildren Ellianni, Omari and Jiovanni.Audrey loved music and dancing. She had a keen sense for fashion and beauty. She was an avid shopper. When she was not doing for others, she enjoyed drawing and being creative. She cherished all children, especially her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by many. Her kindness will never be forgotten.Audrey is survived by her son Stephon Rocha, her daughter Gesela Rocha; her grandchildren Kingsten, Elliani, Omari and Jiovanni; her parents John and Johanna Martin; her brothers Homer Friedrich, John Martin and spouse Michelle, Pierre Martin and spouse Rebekah, Thomas Martin and spouse Felicia, her sisters Tanja Barner and spouse Leroy, Erika Green and spouse Bobby, Ivy Brown; 15 nieces and nephews Keith Friedrich, Andrew and Kobe Martin, Katrina, Thomas Jr. and Jared Martin, Jordan Martin, Leroy and Xavier Barner, Ebony Martin, Jasmine Eubanks, Gianna Martin, Naomi Green, Karena Martin and Charlotte Brown.She was preceded in death by her grandmothers Josefa Harsch and Charlotte Brown.The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8 Crosshill Rd., Augusta, ME 04330.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close