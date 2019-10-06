Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey F. (Turner) Fickett. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

READFIELD - Audrey F. (Turner) Fickett, 93, died peacefully at home on Sept. 28, 2019. She was born in Hempstead, Essex England to Walter and Edith Turner.



She met and married Paul Fickett who was stationed at the Army Air Force base nearby. Their oldest daughter, Diana, was born after Paul was sent back to the U.S. Audrey and Diana came to America on Dec. 25, 1946.



Audrey was an avid gardener and for years had beautiful flower gardens. She was known for her 25 years as a cook at the Readfield Elementary School.



She was predeceased by her daughter, Margy Abbott; and by her husband Paul Fickett.



She is survived by her daughters, Diana and Roger Baston and children Kate and Paul; Judy and Peter Classen and children Heidi and Lori; Wendy and Ernie Pettengill and son Clint; Pogo Peterson and children Erik and Heather; Margy's children Kim, Matt and Kristen. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; special friends June Wagner and Joyce Adell; and "daughter number six" Sue Reay.



The family would like to thank Maine General Hospice for their support and care during the last three months.



Per Audrey's wishes there will be no service, but there will be visiting hours at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. till noon.



Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



Readfield Community



Library







