Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Pittston Congregational Church Send Flowers Obituary

FARMINGDALE - Aubrey Harris Dunbar, 82, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2019, surrounded by family.



He was born July 29, 1937 in Island Falls, son of the late Wilbur and Alvena (Bragg) Dunbar and is predeceased by his eight siblings.



Graduating from Skowhegan High in 1957, he married his high school sweetheart,



Florence Hjort on Oct. 17, 1959. Working for many businesses, Aubrey began his professional truck driving career in 1963 with Harradon Family Dairy and retired from the Maine Department of Transportation in 2000. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, being on "the hill" in Aroostook County, and polka and classical music.



He is survived by his wife, Florence of 60 years; and their two children, Carrie (Dunbar) Kinne, her husband Jack, and their family: and Eric Dunbar and his wife, Wendy and one very special granddaughter, Ashton Hailey. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, June Buzzell and Linda and Ed Turcotte; many nieces and nephews; as well as many special friends.



Family and friends are invited to the Pittston Congregational Church on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. for a celebration of Aubrey's life.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



If you wish to honor Aubrey, contributions may be made in his name to the



Maine Public Classical Radio



63 Texas Avenue



Bangor, ME 04401







FARMINGDALE - Aubrey Harris Dunbar, 82, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2019, surrounded by family.He was born July 29, 1937 in Island Falls, son of the late Wilbur and Alvena (Bragg) Dunbar and is predeceased by his eight siblings.Graduating from Skowhegan High in 1957, he married his high school sweetheart,Florence Hjort on Oct. 17, 1959. Working for many businesses, Aubrey began his professional truck driving career in 1963 with Harradon Family Dairy and retired from the Maine Department of Transportation in 2000. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, being on "the hill" in Aroostook County, and polka and classical music.He is survived by his wife, Florence of 60 years; and their two children, Carrie (Dunbar) Kinne, her husband Jack, and their family: and Eric Dunbar and his wife, Wendy and one very special granddaughter, Ashton Hailey. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, June Buzzell and Linda and Ed Turcotte; many nieces and nephews; as well as many special friends.Family and friends are invited to the Pittston Congregational Church on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. for a celebration of Aubrey's life.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com If you wish to honor Aubrey, contributions may be made in his name to theMaine Public Classical Radio63 Texas AvenueBangor, ME 04401 Published in Central Maine on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close