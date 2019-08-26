AUGUSTA - Asa C. Bouchard, Sr., 79, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a long illness. He was born in Orono on Oct. 27, 1939, a son of the late Rodrick and Priscilla (Commeau) Bouchard.
Mr. Bouchard had been employed for over 25 at Frank X. Pomerleau's as a Television Repairman and, later, as the Manager of TV Repair at the store.
He was a US Army veteran, serving at the end of the Korean War. Asa was a member of the American Legion, DAV, Shriners Cora Singers, Past Grand Master of the Masons of Maine, Secretary of the Maine Electronics Association and was a former member of the Calumet Club.
Mr. Bouchard was predeceased by a brother, Rodrick Bouchard and his sister, Alice Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley A. (LeClair) Bouchard of Augusta; his son Asa C. Bouchard, Jr. of Augusta, two daughters Bonnie Williams of Waterville and Michelle Bouchard of Orono; a brother Raymond Bouchard and his wife Susanne of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Alpha Williams, II and his wife Danielle, Michael Williams and his wife Jessica, Felicia Williams and Norton Revell; nine great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gavan, Gabrielle, Alpha, III, Zoey, Lauren, Mason, Tessa and Lydia; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request there will be no public visiting. A Celebration of Asa's Life and burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 26, 2019