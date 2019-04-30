Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

WHITEFIELD - Arthur R. Denham, 83, died Thursday April 25, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center. He was born Aug. 20, 1935 in Litchfield, the son of Royce and Thelma Hinckley Denham.



He attended West Gardiner and Gardiner public schools and served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army Airborne from 1954 to 1957. He was honorably discharged and upon returning home, he purchased a 1957 Chevrolet, which was his pride and joy.



On July 2, 1960, he married Elaine Fuller and raised three sons with her in Whitefield. He worked at several local shoe shops and paper mills.



He enjoyed barbeques, listening to country music, watching the Red Sox, playing poker, spending time with family and friends, and having a glass of wine in his lounge.



He is survived by his wife, Elaine of 58 years; two sons, Stuart and his wife, Laurie of Nottingham, N.H., and Roy and his girlfriend. Lori of Whitefield; one brother and two sisters; four grandchildren, Amy, Matthew and his wife, Kati, Brian and his fiancé, Ellen, and Michael and his fiancé, Erin; four great-grandchildren, Aidan, Jacob, Elijah, and Everett; several nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Riley Whitman.



He is predeceased by his parents; a son, Reggie; and a brother, Harold.



At his request, there will be no services.



At his request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website:







