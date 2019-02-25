Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUGUSTA - Arthur David Valente passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, at Mid-Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born Dec. 2, 1939, in Portland, to Angelo G. and Marcella (Vokey) Valente.



David, as he liked to be called, was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He provided for his family often working two jobs so his wife could stay home with their children.



David was an avid New York Yankees fan and adored Elvis Presley. He was an amazing artist with paintings he did throughout the home and in the community.



In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by brothers, Joseph A. and George R. Valente, and sister Helen Woodley.



David leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Donna (Gammon) Valente. He also leaves his son, Joseph A. Valente of Augusta, daughters, Susanne E. Valente of Augusta, Teresa B. Graham and partner Ralph Harris of Carmel and Fort Myers, Fla., and Bonnie S. Thompson of Augusta; grandchildren, Tyler Graham and wife Freya of Brunswick, Amanda Thompson and granddog Molly of Chelsea, Mark Graham of Brunswick, Kari (Graham) Levesque and husband Ethan of Augusta, and Alex Valente of Augusta; and his great-granddaughter, Olivia Levesque, whom he adored. He also leaves his sister Diane Pike and her husband Ashley of Windham.



At David's request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.



