SOUTH CHINA - Arlene Smith was born to George and Helen Starkey in 1937. In August of 1956, she married Ernest Smith, and together they raised two children, Jerry and Susan.
Arlene worked for the State of Maine until retirement. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Arlene was an avid photographer who loved to take pictures of wildlife and outdoor scenery. She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband and family. She was a licensed Maine Guide and active outdoors woman.
Arlene was preceded in death by son, Timothy Smith; parents George and Helen Starkey; grand-daughter Sandra Tracy; brother John Starkey.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest, her siblings Julia Marois, Theresa Pottle and husband Neal, and Richard Starkey and wife Diane; children, Jerry Smith and wife Gail, and Susan Smith; granddaughter Stephanie Weber and husband Dustin Weber, Michael Tracy, great-grandchildren Sheldon, Gavin, and Catey; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, May 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A private family burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences, stories and photo's can be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on May 20, 2019