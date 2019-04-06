Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Arlene was born May 14, 1932, in Wilton. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. Maxwell and Rose F. Maxwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Linwood "Max", Clarence, Bryant, Alton "AC", and sister Glenyse.



She graduated from Jay High School in 1950. Arlene married Robert L. Brown on Oct. 20, 1956, in Skowhegan. They were owners of the Bob's Variety Store of Mercer from 1963-1990.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Brown; son, Leonard Brown of Mount Sidney, Va., daughter, Rosemarie (Alan) White of Lewiston, ID, son, Dana Brown of Mercer, daughter, Melissa (Robert) Henson of Mount Sidney, Va.; sister, Gretchen (Marvin) Edwards of Staunton, Va.; as well as 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Shenandoah Hospice House of Augusta Health and all of the hospice care workers.



A memorial service will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 160 Mt. Pisgah Rd., Mt. Sidney, Va. on Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m. with Rev. John Crawford III officiating.



Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, c/o The Building Fund.







18 West Frederick Street

Staunton , VA 24401

