SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Arlene (Reny) Mayhugh, 74, passed away at home on May 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 25, 1944 in North Vassalboro, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Lizotte) Reny. She graduated from Mount Merici Academy in 1962, and served in the Peace Corps in Maceio, Brazil from 1964-1966 as a medical lab technician. She subsequently worked as a research lab technician in Boston, New Hampshire and in Sao Paulo, Brazil through mid 1973 when she moved to Madison, Wis.She moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio in 1974, and was passionate about the city and its diversity. She was very involved in the Shaker Schools, serving as PTA president and band booster president. She also volunteered for many years with the Shaker Historical Society, was a garden club member, and an 'unofficial' tour guide for Shaker and Cleveland, Ohio, gladly taking new comers under her wing. A talented artist, she ran her own handmade pottery business for almost 40 years. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ursuline College in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in business. Arlene lived life to the fullest, evidenced by her frequent glowing smile and contagious laugh. She especially loved her grandchildren, her family, and nature. She always looked forward to her visits back home to Maine. She greatly enjoyed traveling, and experiencing different people and cultures worldwide. She lived in Brazil and France, becoming fluent in Portuguese and learning French. She loved collecting and refurbishing antiques. She was a long-time member of the Cleveland Skating Club. She competed fiercely in a variety of activities such as paddle ball, pickleball, canasta, and mahjong. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. She is survived by her husband, Michael Mayhugh; two children, Megan Mayhugh Arth of Shaker Heights, Ohio and Ryan Mayhugh and his wife, Neema, of Shaker Heights, Ohio; six grandchildren, Connor, Praslin, Cameron, Colin, Kensington, and Colby; four brothers and sisters, Donald Reny of Winslow, Lillian Richards of Benton, Peter Reny of North Vassalboro and Priscilla Perry of Eddington; brother-in-law, David Thorne of South China; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; as well as her brother, Robert Reny and sisters, Pauline (Reny) Daniels and Mary (Reny) Thorne.A celebration of life will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on May 31 at The Cleveland Botanical Garden, 11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106, from 6-9 p.m. A summer burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery Waterville. Arrangements by Brown-Forward Funeral Home, 17022 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Hts., OH 44120, (216) 752-1200. Because the Celebration of Arlene's life is in the Botanical Garden, and the family is providing a special floral display, the family prefers that you make a contribution to in lieu of sending any flowers to the gathering.







