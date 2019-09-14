Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop , ME View Map Burial Following Services Glenside Cemetery Winthrop , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Arlene M. Rheaume, 91, passed peacefully at home on Sept. 12, 2019.The youngest of eight, she was born Dec. 5, 1927, to Clyde and Ruth (Cram) Johnson in Wales, Maine on the family farm. She attended Wales schools and graduated from Monmouth Academy as Valedictorian in 1945.Arlene met the love of her life at a Saturday night dance, George C. Rheaume (who passed Dec. 10, 2018). She became his wife on June 10, 1950 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winthrop. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2018.Together they started a live bait business on Main Street in Winthrop. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking meals for her family. Arlene and George enjoyed buying and selling antiques for many years. She worked as a bookkeeper for an auction house in Topsham.Arlene worked in a shoe factory in Lewiston after her high school graduation. She also worked for the superintendent of schools in Winthrop and Maranacook as a bookkeeper. Arlene retired from the Winthrop Superintendent Office after 27 years of employment.Arlene was predeceased by two brothers and five sisters. Arlene is survived by daughter, Denise Bond (Jeffrey) of the Villages, Fla., sons, Paul (Diane) of Winthrop, David of Winthrop and Scot (Marcie) of Augusta; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Anthony, Michael, Sara, Olivia, Elizabeth And Isabelle; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Josselyn, Lucy, Cameron, Savannah; many nieces and nephews; and her loving cat, Kit.The family would like to extend its appreciation to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice and also A Better Choice Home Care for their compassion and outstanding care given to Arlene.A joint memorial service will be held for Arlene and George at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 with visiting hours 12 noon to 2 p.m.



Burial will immediately follow at Glenside Cemetery in Winthrop with committal prayers and full Military Honors for George.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







