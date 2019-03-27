Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUGUSTA - Arlene Harmon Bubar, 68, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care in Augusta.



Arlene was born on July 31, 1950, in Caribou, the daughter of Wallace and Hazel (Kierstead) Harmon. She attended Caribou High School and graduated in 1969.



Her favorite hobbies were reading and crocheting. She enjoyed making things for people and could make just about anything.



She was an avid member of AA, being a sponsor and performing various other duties. She was very proud of her 10-plus years of sobriety.



She was predeceased by her parents, Wallace and Hazel Harmon; her husband, Terry Bubar; and her brother, Darrell Harmon.



She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Hughes and her husband, Paul Graveline; her son, Jeffrey Bubar and his wife, Barbara, her daughter, Jennifer Bubar and her wife, Brandy Campbell; six grandchildren, Bobby, Amanda, Devin, Christopher, Nicholas and Savannah; three great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Coleton and Azalea; two nieces, Theresa Cusano and Bonnie DeMartino; and one nephew, Timothy Hughes.



The family would like to thank Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care and Hospice for excellent care and commitment to Arlene for the time she was with them.



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







