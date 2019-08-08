Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardith Roberta "Ardie" Hand. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Andrews Episcopal Church Winthrop Center Road Winthrop , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP- Ardith "Ardie" Roberta Hand (nee Hudson), 82, formerly of Fort Fairfield, Maine, and Woodbridge, Va., died Aug. 6, 2019, peacefully at home in Winthrop, Maine, after battling lung cancer for several years. She was born in Aroostook Jct., New Brunswick, Canada on Sept. 21, 1936 to Edward and Florence Hudson (both deceased). She married the love of her life, Gilbert O. ("Gilly") Hand (deceased) on Sept. 1, 1953 and settled in Fort Fairfield, Maine, until Gilly's job moved them around the east coast. After living in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Virginia, they retired back to Maine in 1988. Until her illness, she was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Winthrop, where she was a member of the Episcopal Church Women's Group and served as president for several years, assisted with the summer and Christmas Fairs, and other church activities. She enjoyed bowling on a league for several years, volunteered at the St. Francis Hot Meal Kitchen in Winthrop and for a time was the head cook. Ardie was a talented cook who loved baking for her family, making preserves and pickles to share, sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening and SHOPPING. She is survived by four daughters: Sheila Shofkom (Roger) of North Carolina, Paula Thoresen (David) of Virginia, Vikki Jeffries (James) of Maine, Gilda Conkey (James) of Ohio, dearest sister to James Hudson (Aroostook Jct., N.B.), Grace McClusky (deceased) and Allister Hudson (deceased). In addition to her daughters and her brother, she leaves behind ten grandchildren: Justin Woody (Amanda) of Florida, Timothy Jeffries of Washington, Emily Shea (Cory) of Maryland, Amber Lamb (Mike) of Virginia, Melissa Lindvall of Illinois, Kathrine Street of Virginia, Julia Hopkins (Kevin) of Ohio, Kimberley Willemann (Tom) of Virginia, Ashley Jeffries of Maryland, and James Conkey Jr. (Aida) of Texas; 12 great-grandchildren: Emma Woody; Lennon, Arlo and Augustine Shea; Madison and Benjamin Lamb; Amelia Lindvall; Zoe and Luke Street; Riley and Reagan Willemann; J. Patrick Conkey III and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, brothers-and-sisters-in-law and cousins located across the U.S. and Canada, and many dear friends. Special thanks to the staff at The Alfond Center for Cancer Care, Maine General Medical Center and Maine General Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion. Friends and relatives may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Winthrop Center Road (Route 135 South) in Winthrop. Interment will follow at East Readfield Cemetery in Readfield, Maine.Memories, condolences, photos and videos maybe shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







WINTHROP- Ardith "Ardie" Roberta Hand (nee Hudson), 82, formerly of Fort Fairfield, Maine, and Woodbridge, Va., died Aug. 6, 2019, peacefully at home in Winthrop, Maine, after battling lung cancer for several years. She was born in Aroostook Jct., New Brunswick, Canada on Sept. 21, 1936 to Edward and Florence Hudson (both deceased). She married the love of her life, Gilbert O. ("Gilly") Hand (deceased) on Sept. 1, 1953 and settled in Fort Fairfield, Maine, until Gilly's job moved them around the east coast. After living in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Virginia, they retired back to Maine in 1988. Until her illness, she was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Winthrop, where she was a member of the Episcopal Church Women's Group and served as president for several years, assisted with the summer and Christmas Fairs, and other church activities. She enjoyed bowling on a league for several years, volunteered at the St. Francis Hot Meal Kitchen in Winthrop and for a time was the head cook. Ardie was a talented cook who loved baking for her family, making preserves and pickles to share, sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening and SHOPPING. She is survived by four daughters: Sheila Shofkom (Roger) of North Carolina, Paula Thoresen (David) of Virginia, Vikki Jeffries (James) of Maine, Gilda Conkey (James) of Ohio, dearest sister to James Hudson (Aroostook Jct., N.B.), Grace McClusky (deceased) and Allister Hudson (deceased). In addition to her daughters and her brother, she leaves behind ten grandchildren: Justin Woody (Amanda) of Florida, Timothy Jeffries of Washington, Emily Shea (Cory) of Maryland, Amber Lamb (Mike) of Virginia, Melissa Lindvall of Illinois, Kathrine Street of Virginia, Julia Hopkins (Kevin) of Ohio, Kimberley Willemann (Tom) of Virginia, Ashley Jeffries of Maryland, and James Conkey Jr. (Aida) of Texas; 12 great-grandchildren: Emma Woody; Lennon, Arlo and Augustine Shea; Madison and Benjamin Lamb; Amelia Lindvall; Zoe and Luke Street; Riley and Reagan Willemann; J. Patrick Conkey III and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, brothers-and-sisters-in-law and cousins located across the U.S. and Canada, and many dear friends. Special thanks to the staff at The Alfond Center for Cancer Care, Maine General Medical Center and Maine General Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion. Friends and relatives may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Winthrop Center Road (Route 135 South) in Winthrop. Interment will follow at East Readfield Cemetery in Readfield, Maine.Memories, condolences, photos and videos maybe shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of Maine122 State St.Au gusta, ME 04330Maine General HospiceP.O. Box 828Waterville, ME 04903or St. Andrew's Episcopal ChurchP.O. Box 66Winthrop, ME 04364 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.