Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722

FARMINGDALE - Anton "Curly" Jipson, 84, passed away on April 18, 2019 at Hall-Dale Manor with the loving staff of Hall-Dale Manor by his side.



Curly lived at Pineland as a young boy and then moved to Readfield to live with the late Marjorie and Harry McKenney on their gentlemen's farm. Curly was a rugged, happy young man and worked as a farmhand on the McKenney farm. Curly became part of the Prescott/McKenney family who dearly loved him. Curly moved to Hall-Dale Manor in 2006 which was his home for 15 years. Curly loved going to Day Programs at Cobbossee Uplift and the Cohen Center daily and loved his extended family at the programs.



Great thanks go out to the staff members at Cohen Center and Cobbossee Uplift for their love and support. Curly had beautiful blue eyes and definitely used them to get attention from the women. Curly had a fun-loving sense of humor and he enjoyed fishing, bowling, summer camps and family gatherings. Curly was so proud of his medals that he won throughout the years at summer camp and bowling. Curly had a special fondness of Mickey Mouse which you would notice as soon as you entered his room.



Curly is survived by and will be deeply missed by Sharon and Keith Whitten and family, Priscilla and Peter Zarella and family, Harlan and Beth Prescott and family and Mike McKenney and family, Harolyn Prescott and the late Melvin Prescott along with his special friend Dave at Hall-Dale Manor, his extended family at Hall-Dale Manor (staff and residents), Cobbossee Uplift and the Cohen center staff and residents. Special thanks goes out to the Drivers that took Curly back and forth to his day programs.



A celebration of Curly's life will be held at Manchester Community Church in Manchester on Route 17, Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at







