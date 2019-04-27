Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Send Flowers Obituary





Annette was born on Jan. 18, 1934 in Madison, the daughter of Anthony and Ida (Mace) Thibodeau. She was educated in the local schools.



She worked at several of the local shoe shops as a laborer and stitcher. Annette enjoyed going to the fairs, harness racing, knitting, sewing and doing hand crafts. She especially loved to spend time with her family and morning coffee with her daughter, even though she didn't drink it her self. Annette could be stubborn but she always had a big heart and was there if anyone needed her. She will be greatly missed by all.



Annette was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Harold Thibodeau and Ernest ""Knute"" Thibodeau, as well as three sisters, Corliss Buzzell, Marguarette Arsenault and Melivna Stevens; and three grandsons, Donald Corson, Shaun Corson and Brandon Corson.



She is survived by her partner of the past 42 years, Daniel



A graveside service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery, date and time to be announced.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







MADISON - Annette M. Corson, 85, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.Annette was born on Jan. 18, 1934 in Madison, the daughter of Anthony and Ida (Mace) Thibodeau. She was educated in the local schools.She worked at several of the local shoe shops as a laborer and stitcher. Annette enjoyed going to the fairs, harness racing, knitting, sewing and doing hand crafts. She especially loved to spend time with her family and morning coffee with her daughter, even though she didn't drink it her self. Annette could be stubborn but she always had a big heart and was there if anyone needed her. She will be greatly missed by all.Annette was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Harold Thibodeau and Ernest ""Knute"" Thibodeau, as well as three sisters, Corliss Buzzell, Marguarette Arsenault and Melivna Stevens; and three grandsons, Donald Corson, Shaun Corson and Brandon Corson.She is survived by her partner of the past 42 years, Daniel Smith of North Anson; by her four daughters, Pamela Young of Madison, Sandra Walker and her husband Stanley of Madison, Janice Burdick of Skowhegan and Dawn Pushard and her husband Stephen of Clinton; by her brother, Bertelle Thibodeau of Madison; five grandchildren, Lauren Young and her fiance Reid Banton of Weld, Joshua Young of Madison, Adam Burdick of Skowhegan, Scott Mellows and his wife Amanda of Starks and Rene Mellows and her fiance Scott Dempsey of Middletown, Conn.; great-grandchildren , Kyra and Hunter Corson of North Carolina and Dillinger Mellows of Starks; as well as several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery, date and time to be announced.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Published in Central Maine on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close