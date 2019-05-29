Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver St. Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Annette C. Therrien of Waterville, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2019, at the age of 98, with her family by her side. Annette was born in Waterville, Maine, on Aug. 22, 1920, the daughter of William and Delia (Quirion) Gagne. She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish. Annette worked at the Wyandotte Worsted Company for 37 years in the weaving department. For many years, she enjoyed braiding rugs for friends and family. She was a huge fan of the Patriots; it was rare she would miss a game. She also enjoyed making puzzles, playing cards and games, eating her chocolates, coloring special pictures which she took seriously and enjoyed sharing with friends and family. Annette enjoyed traveling with her spouse and visiting with her daughter and son-in-law in Florida. She loved being with her children and grandchildren.



She loved any party, especially with family!



Annette was predeceased by her husband, Gerard Therrien Sr., and her precious grandson, Gerard Therrien III. Also, predeceased by her four sisters and two brothers.



Annette is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Mel) Graves of Belgrade, Maine, Linda (Ray/Artie) Lemieux of Winslow, Maine, Leona (Mike) Miller of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Gerard (Kim) Therrien II of Wayne, Maine.



Memere leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Also, her sister, Alice Harding, of Waterville.



Per request of Annette, there will be no visiting hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.



Annette's family would like to thank the friendly staff at Arbor Terrace in Gardiner for the care and friendships she received there and enjoying the various activities. Also, a huge thank you to the wonderful Hospice Doctor's and Nurse's on 1 West, who cared for our mother at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at



Donations may be made in Annette's name to:



,



169 Lancaster Street



Portland, ME 04101







