Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Fellowship Hall at the Skowhegan Federated Church

SKOWHEGAN - Annette Boardman passed away at her home on Friday, June 28, 2019, after a battle with cancer. She was with her husband, Douglas Boardman and daughters Leah and Lennette.



Annette was born Feb. 25, 1944, the ninth and youngest child of Paul and Homerine Sylvain. She was a graduate of the class of 1963 from Skowhegan High School. In 1974 Annette married her husband, Douglas Boardman. During their 45 year marriage, they enjoyed traveling, backroad adventures, and musical forays throughout Maine and St George, Canada.



She was employed at C.F. Hathaway Company in Waterville for 30 years. She also enjoyed working at Crane's and LaVerdiere's in Skowhegan before working at Hathaway.



Annette is remembered by family and friends for her fashion-sense, fun character and loving heart, her love of home decorating and gardening, baking for gatherings, of vigorous walks and bike rides, trips to the coast and antique shopping with friends to find that special treasure to display. She was active on the Skowhegan Class of '63 committee organizing reunions and luncheon get-togethers, especially with her close friends Sally Moody, Nancy Connors, Cindy Laiho and niece, Judy Whittemore.



Annette is survived by her husband Douglas Boardman of Skowhegan; two daughters Leah (Lawson) Stevens and husband Scott of Coplin Plantation, Maine, and Lennette (Lawson) Boardman and husband Brian of East Madison; grandsons, Turner Bowley of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Peter and Owen Boardman of East Madison, Jedediah Stevens of Coplin Plantation, and one and only granddaughter, Jocelyn Stevens of Coplin Plantation will miss visiting, talking and sharing Facebook posts with her. Annette is survived by her sisters, Theresa Bersani and husband Dominic of Leesburg, Fla. and Albertine Franck and husband Ronald of Hinckley, brothers Ernest Sylvain of Rochester, N.H. and Paul Sylvain and his wife Irene of Skowhegan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Annette was predeceased by sister Connie Savage and brothers Arthur, Raymond and Lawrence Sylvain. Blondie, as she was known by her whole family, was well loved by everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed.



Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall at the Skowhegan Federated Church.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made in Annette



Boardman's name to:



Skowhegan Federated Church



13 Island Avenue



Skowhegan ME 04976



online at







