NORRIDGEWOCK - Ann Tibbetts



Ann attended school in Oakland and graduated from Williams High School in 1966. She later attended UMA where she earned her bachelor's degree in social work. She retired from the Department of Health and Human Services where she worked as a children's services caseworker. She especially enjoyed working with the teens while attempting to make a positive impact on their lives.



Ann married the love of her life, Sidney Smith, on June 3, 1996. They built a beautiful log cabin on the river in Abbot before purchasing a second home in Norridgewock, to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. Ann spent her retirement feeding the birds, reading by the fire, sewing, baking, gardening and attending church. She was best known for her blankets, pies, pickles and jam. Nobody left her home hungry.



Ann is predeceased by her grandson, Jacob Noyes, of Oakland.



She is survived by her husband, Sidney Smith of Norridgewock; her three daughters, Melanie Alexander, Michelle Cummings and husband, Joel, Monica Prentiss and husband, Gordon, all of Skowhegan, two stepsons, Michael Smith and partner, Laurie, of Westport and Derek Smith of Lewiston; and six grandchildren, Patrick Coombs of Oakland, Jonathan Edman of Skowhegan, Chelsea Coombs of Oakland, Mickenzee Prentiss of Skowhegan, Emily Prentiss and partner, Ross, of Randolph, and Alexis Vashon of Skowhegan.



A special thank you to life-long friends, Eugene and Anita Merrow.



A memorial service will be held May 18, at 4 p.m at the Monson Community Church with Pastor David Ray officiating.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation and Funeral Service 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make donations in Ann's memory can do so to the



Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County,



P.O. Box 658



Skowhegan ME 04976,



as Ann and her daughters were volunteers there.







