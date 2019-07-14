WATERVILLE - Anne Merrill, 77, of Waterville, passed away at her home with her family by her side on July 7, 2019. Anne was born in Winslow on April 10, 1942, the daughter of Edmond and Antoinette (Roy) Levasseur. Anne lived in Waterville with her husband, Charles E. Merrill Jr. and their two daughters. Anne worked at Hathaway from 1961 to 1968 and again in 1973 to 1996. She also loved to spend time reading to her grandchildren. Anne was predeceased by her parents, Edmond and Antoinette (Roy) Levasseur; her husband, Charles E. Merrill Jr.; her brothers, Donald, James, Conrad, Phil and Mike Levasseur and her sister, Lucille Gagnon. Anne is survived by her daughters, Lori Martin and significant other, Daron Ouellette and Tina Dumais and significant other, Jason Bard; her grandchildren, Ashley Perry and husband, Matt of Waterville, Rachel Dumais and friend, Heather Libby, Brandon Dumais of Waterville, Samantha Martin and friend, Andy Breton and Taylor Martin and friend, Chris Folsom; her great-grandchildren, Madison Wilson, Bryce Perry, Ansley Perry and Graisen Breton; her sisters, June Day, Jeanne and Albert Rodrique and Claire Paron; her sisters-in-law, Ginger and Lorraine Levasseur, her brother, Paul Levasseur and wife, Camilla; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to give a special thank you to MaineGeneral Hospice for the care they gave to Mom, and Memerê. The family would also like to thank Dr. Hassan of Inland Hospital.There will be a graveside service held on July 24 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, and condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in the Anne's name to MaineGeneral Homecare and Hospice at the Office of Philanthropy 6 East Chestnut Street Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Central Maine on July 14, 2019