Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne L. (Letourneau) Duval. View Sign

WINSLOW - Anne L. (Letourneau) Duval, 77, died on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Oak Grove Center, Waterville after a short and unexpected illness. She was born in Fairfield in July 1941, the daughter of Amedee and Marie Letourneau.



She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1959. She married Raymond N.



Duval on March 25, 1961 and traveled with him to various overseas assignments during their first 16 years of marriage, while Raymond was active duty in the USAF Security Service. During this time, Anne and Raymond's son and daughter were born. After Anne and her family returned to Maine in February 1977, she attended some classes at Thomas College in Waterville.



Anne was employed in clerical and payroll office positions while living at a couple of the overseas assignments and at Hathaway Shirt Factory while Raymond was serving a remote tour from 1971-1972. Following her return to Maine in 1977, she worked in the Trust Department at the Waterville Federal Trust Company for 18 months.



After this, she worked over 15 years at the Skowhegan S.D. Warren Company/Scott Paper Mill in the accounting and customer service departments before accepting an early retirement in 1995. She continued working for another 10 years in the accounting office of the Fairfield Plum Creek Timber Company before retiring in 2005.



Anne has been a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Notre Dame and Saint John's parish's, which are now called Corpus Christie Parish for 18 months; she was an active volunteer in the Saint John Parish office and the Waterville church office during 2006 and 2007.



She was a life-long member of the Winslow VFW Auxiliary Post #8835 and a current member of the Waterville American Legion Auxiliary Post #5.



Her father and mother predeceased her. In addition to her husband Raymond, Anne is survived by her two children, Derek Duval of Boise, Idaho and Cherri Duval of Gulf Breeze, Fla.



She is also survived by her sister Rosaree Dubay of Orono, two brothers, Jules Letourneau and wife Gaile of Shawmut, and Joseph Letourneau and wife Jacky of Stuart, Fla., plus several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver Street, Waterville a reception will follow. Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memory shared at



In lieu of flowers,



friends wishing may



make donations in



Anne's memory to:



St. John Regional



Catholic School



15 South Garand St.



Winslow, ME 04901







WINSLOW - Anne L. (Letourneau) Duval, 77, died on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Oak Grove Center, Waterville after a short and unexpected illness. She was born in Fairfield in July 1941, the daughter of Amedee and Marie Letourneau.She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1959. She married Raymond N.Duval on March 25, 1961 and traveled with him to various overseas assignments during their first 16 years of marriage, while Raymond was active duty in the USAF Security Service. During this time, Anne and Raymond's son and daughter were born. After Anne and her family returned to Maine in February 1977, she attended some classes at Thomas College in Waterville.Anne was employed in clerical and payroll office positions while living at a couple of the overseas assignments and at Hathaway Shirt Factory while Raymond was serving a remote tour from 1971-1972. Following her return to Maine in 1977, she worked in the Trust Department at the Waterville Federal Trust Company for 18 months.After this, she worked over 15 years at the Skowhegan S.D. Warren Company/Scott Paper Mill in the accounting and customer service departments before accepting an early retirement in 1995. She continued working for another 10 years in the accounting office of the Fairfield Plum Creek Timber Company before retiring in 2005.Anne has been a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Notre Dame and Saint John's parish's, which are now called Corpus Christie Parish for 18 months; she was an active volunteer in the Saint John Parish office and the Waterville church office during 2006 and 2007.She was a life-long member of the Winslow VFW Auxiliary Post #8835 and a current member of the Waterville American Legion Auxiliary Post #5.Her father and mother predeceased her. In addition to her husband Raymond, Anne is survived by her two children, Derek Duval of Boise, Idaho and Cherri Duval of Gulf Breeze, Fla.She is also survived by her sister Rosaree Dubay of Orono, two brothers, Jules Letourneau and wife Gaile of Shawmut, and Joseph Letourneau and wife Jacky of Stuart, Fla., plus several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver Street, Waterville a reception will follow. Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memory shared at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers,friends wishing maymake donations inAnne's memory to:St. John RegionalCatholic School15 South Garand St.Winslow, ME 04901 Funeral Home Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.

10 Elm St.

Waterville , ME 04901

207-873-3393 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close