Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000

SKOWHEGAN - Anna L. (Shaw) Gray passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 17, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer, blindness, and deafness, and is now celebrating in the arms of her husband, John.



Anna was born on Feb. 14, 1933 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Moses and Ruby (Bridges) Shaw. Anna was educated and graduated from Skowhegan, Class of 1951. She met the love of her life, John A. Gray, and they were married on June 30, 1951. Anna worked in various shoe factories, SAD 54 school cafeteria, and the Candlelight Restaurant.



She and John raised five children. They enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing. Many memories were made at Fish Pond and the family camps at the "Notch". Anna was known to cook for a crowd, and many will remember the great times had at the Notch on Saturday nights. She mostly loved being a wife to John who passed away in March 2011. This left a huge void in her life. She enjoyed ceramics and made many friends, they travelled together, and she still made Christmas gifts for her family this year with the help of longtime friend, Roger Thibodeau.



Anna was known to help her grandchildren and neighborhood children with reading and schoolwork. She also was known to do some very loud cheering-on at many games.



Anna is survived by her five children and 16 grandchildren: Ruby (Keith) Lawler of Norridgewock, two grandchildren Trina and Melony; Daniel (Kim) Gray of Skowhegan, three grandchildren Rick, Matt, and Aaron; Jonie (Michael) Christoph of Skowhegan, four grandchildren Lisa, Judy, Nicole, and Amie; Albert (Sue) Gray of Wiscasset, four grandchildren Janielle, Heather, Rachel, and Melissa; and John (Susan) Gray of Alna, three grandchildren Adam, Tia and Kristy. She had 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great- grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothea Shaw; a special great niece, Sherry Bearden; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her best friend and husband, John A. Gray; her parents, Moses and Ruby Shaw; and her siblings, Hollon, Rueben, Beatrice Gilman, John, Vera Sites, Margaret Hunter, Hazel Bilodeau, Hazen "Russ", Moses, and Richard.



Special thanks to the Harold Alfond Cancer Center and Hospice nurses who provided excellent care.



A Celebration of Life will take place at Anna's home, 96 Russell Rd., Skowhegan, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine.







