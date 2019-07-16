AUGUSTA - Ann Versteeg, 77, of Augusta, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Augusta on June 17, 1942, the daughter of Wesley O. and Gertrude (Palmer) Taylor.
Ann graduated from Cony High School in 1960 and later from the University of Maine, Orono in 1964.
She had been employed at various companies as a draftsperson, working on petrochemical pipe design. Ann was an artist who specialized in animal portraits. She was an avid gardener and was a very generous person giving of her time. She volunteered at local hospitals and most recently at Granite Hill Estates. She has resided in Boston, California, Alabama and Massachusetts before returning to Maine for retirement. She was a member of the Manchester Community Church.
Ann is survived by her husband of 37 years, Hendrik Versteeg of Augusta; a brother, David Taylor of Pennsylvania; as well as many, many cousins.
Visiting will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to the
Multiple Sclerosis Society
Maine Chapter
170 Route One Suite 200
Falmouth, ME 04105
Published in Central Maine on July 16, 2019