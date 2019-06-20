WATERVILLE - On June 6, 2019 Ann Graf passed away at her home in Waterville, while surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 2, 1972 to mother, Loretta Greene and father, Richard Morrell.
Over the many years of employment, Ann's passion was being a hairdresser. She belonged to East Benton Christian Church, and held strong in her faith until the very end. Ann was known for her spirited personality and her caring heart.
Ann enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, bonfires, camping, beach trips, fishing, and was most proud of her role as GamGam to her grandson, Sawyer.
Ann was predeceased by her father, Richard Morrell; maternal grandparents, Wilfred and Mary Pelotte, and Alice and Richard Morrell Sr., and paternal grandparents, Mervin and Nancy Greene.
Ann is survived by her husband, Steve Graf; mother, Loretta Greene, father Mervin Greene and his wife, Dottie; daughters, Harley and Savana Quirion, son, Devon Graf; and grandson, Sawyer Quirion; her sister, Sandy and husband, Brandon Quirion; as well as niece, Brandy and nephew, Nolan. She is survived by many other friends and family members.
Special thanks to Maine General Hospice nurse, Desiree, Pastor Dan McKeen and his wife, Diana, and Nicole and Seth Gammon for the continued support of Ann and her family.
There will be a memorial service for Ann held at East Benton Christian Church on Saturday June 29 at 11 a.m., 500 E. Benton Rd., Benton. Immediately following will be a celebration of life potluck at Mervin and Dottie's house, 380 Middle Rd., Fairfield, look for balloons.
Published in Central Maine on June 20, 2019