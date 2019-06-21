Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann M. Ellis. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Ann M. Ellis, 69, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her family in Bangor.



She was born Dec. 19, 1949 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Bernard and Corinne (Cyr) Goodness. After graduating in the class of 1967 from Skowhegan High School, she received her associate degree in bookkeeping from the Skowhegan Business School.



On May 29, 1971, she married Larry G. Ellis in Skowhegan.



Ann worked for Hight's Chevrolet in Skowhegan for many years as a bookkeeper and she also kept the books for her husband's logging business.



For a short time, Ann volunteered for the Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County.



She loved watching scary movies, the scarier the better. She enjoyed going to the family camp on Morrill Pond in Hartland. She enjoyed swimming, barbeques at the house, loved going out to eat and she loved spending time with her family.



She leaves her beloved husband, Larry of 48 years of Skowhegan; her son, Christopher Ellis of Skowhegan; her uncle, Gerry Moulton of Skowhegan; one niece and one nephew, Jennifer Graf and Kevin Walker; special cousins, Joyce, Jayne, Janet, Ted and Elaine, as well as many other cousins; many sisters and brothers-in-law; her special friends, Joyce, Nancy and Linda; as well as her beloved dog "Chloe".



She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Loretta Walker.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday June 28, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan and burial to follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.



Arrangements are under the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.



Donations may be made in her memory to the







501 St. Jude Place



Memphis, TN 38105-1942







